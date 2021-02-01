BP sells stake in giant Omani gas project for $2.6bn

BP has this morning sold a 20 per cent stake in a giant gas field in central Oman to Thailand’s national oil company for $2.6bn (£1.9bn).

The oil giant will remain the operator of Block 61, the largest “tight gas” development in the Middle East, with a 40 per cent stake.

It said that it expected the deal, part of its $25bn divestment plan, would complete in 2021.

The sale comes a day before BP is due to release its fourth quarter results after a brutal year for the oil industry.

BP chief executive officer Bernard Looney said: “We are pleased to welcome PTT Exploration and Production Public Company to the successful Block 61 partnership.

“Block 61 is a pioneering development that has applied leading techniques and technologies to maximise efficiency and minimise emissions.

“We are committed to BP’s business in Oman – this agreement allows us to remain at the heart of this world-class development while also making important progress in our global divestment programme.”

The two developments at Block 61 have a combined daily production capacity of 1.5bn cubic feet of gas and more than 65,000 barrels of condensate.

BP has been exploring the site since 2007, with the first gas produced a decade later.

PTTEP will join Petronas and Omani oil company OQ as a minor stakeholder in the project.