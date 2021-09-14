BP names former RWE Renewables boss new low-carbon chief

BP has today named former RWE Renewables boss Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath as its new head of renewable energy as it accelerates its push into low-carbon power alternatives.

Her appointment comes after current head of low carbon and natural gas Dev Sanyal announced he was standing down after 32 years at the firm.

An electrical engineer by trade, Dotzenrath helped make RWE one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies.

BP will be hoping that she can provide with the same impetus as the oil giant seeks to diversify away from fossil fuels.

A year and a half ago new boss Bernard Looney laid out one of the sector’s most ambitious transition plans.

It is aiming for 50 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, and has pledged to be a net zero emissions firm by 2050.

So far in 2021 BP has entered offshore wind in both the US and UK, acquired a major solar development pipeline in the US and its solar joint venture Lightsource bp has continued to grow.

By the end of the first half of 2021, BP had developed 3.7 gigawatts of renewable power capacity and had a further 21 gigawatts in the pipeline.

Commenting on the appointment, Looney said: “I am delighted that Anja has chosen to join us and help lead BP’s transformation from international oil company to integrated energy company.

“She is exactly the right person for BP, at exactly the right time – a globally respected and deeply experienced leader in renewable energy with a proven track record of transforming and growing businesses.”

Dotzenrath added: “I spent much of my career building renewables businesses and I’m thrilled about the opportunity ahead with BP.

“Its global reach, ambitious low carbon growth targets and vision for a net zero future are a great platform for making a material contribution to a more sustainable and inclusive energy future.

“By integrating gas, renewables, hydrogen and biofuels at scale we can build a world-leading business in low carbon.”