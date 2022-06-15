Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser Lord Geidt resigns

Geidt told parliament’s Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) that he considered quitting over the Number 10 partygate scandal

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser Lord Christopher Geidt has resigned, just a day after telling a Westminster committee he almost resigned over partygate.

“With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as independent adviser on ministers’ interests,” he said in a statement.

Geidt told parliament’s Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) that he considered quitting over the Number 10 partygate scandal.

He said he was “clearly frustrated” when Johnson was handed a Covid fine by police and that resigning was “always on the agenda”.

It was widely commented that Geidt was very careful with his words in the committee meeting and appeared to be under great strain.

His resignation will raise fresh questions about the Prime Minister’s response to the Covid parties scandal, just a week after facing a vote of no confidence in his leadership of the Tory party.

A senior government source told The Telegraph: “This is a total surprise. And a mystery to the PM. Only on Monday Lord Geidt asked if he could stay on for 6 months.”