Boris Johnson's approval rating at record low after Paterson sleaze saga

Boris Johnson’s approval rating has hit a record low in the wake of his attempt to overhaul parliament’s rules to get ex-Tory MP Owen Paterson off the hook for an “egregious” breach of lobbying rules.

A poll from Opinium/The Observer today saw Johnson’s approval rating slump four points to -20, surpassing his previous low of -18.

The poll also showed that the Conservatives lead Labour by just one point – 37 per cent to 36 per cent.

Votes to veto Paterson’s proposed 30-day suspension and dismantle the standards process for MPs were rammed through parliament by Tory backbenchers and the government on Wednesday in a move described as “corrupt” by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Johnson quickly U-turned on the decision 24 hours in the wake of a significant backlash, with Paterson then resigning.

The Tory MP had been found by parliament’s independent standards commissioner to have broken parliamentary rules by earning £100,000 as a lobbyist for two private firms.

Environment secretary George Eustice today said the saga was just a “Westminster storm in a teacup”, however today’s poll results may suggest otherwise.

The poll also showed that Johnson is regarded by voters as a better prime minister candidate by 28 per cent of voters, while Starmer is considered the better choice by 26 per cent.

Johnson had an 11 per cent lead in this category just one week ago.