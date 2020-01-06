Boris Johnson tells Iraqi counterpart UK is 'unwavering' in support

Boris Johnson has told the Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi of the UK’s “unwavering” support for the country, in the wake of the killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

Johnson and his counterpart held a phone call this morning, as the ramifications of the targeted US drone attack against general Soleimani continue to ripple.

Last night Iraqi MPs passed a non-binding resolution calling for foreign troops to leave, with coalition operations against the terrorist group Isis paused.

This morning Johnson and Abdul-Medhi discussed “the need to deescalate tensions in the region following the death of Qasem Soleimani and agreed to work together to find a diplomatic way forward”, a Downing Street spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s unwavering commitment to Iraq’s stability and sovereignty and emphasised the importance of the continued fight against the shared threat from Da’esh.”

Earlier today the Prime Minister’s spokesman confirmed that Johnson would this afternoon be convening a meeting with senior ministers including foreign secretary Dominic Raab and defence secretary Ben Wallace, ahead of a National Security Committee meeting tomorrow morning.

Main image: Getty