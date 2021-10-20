Boris Johnson considers calls from Tory MP to legalise magic mushroom drug

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Tory MP Crispin Blunt he will look at the latest advice on the legalisation of psilocybin.

The psychedelic drug is found in magic mushrooms.

Blunt has urged Johnson to review the law to allow more research into the drug’s potential to provide treatment for depression, trauma and addiction

The Reigate MP questioned Johnson today at Prime Minister’s Questions, who committed to getting back to him as soon as possible.

Johnson told him: “I can say that we will consider the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs recent advice on reducing barriers to research with controlled drugs such as the one he describes, and we will be getting back to him as soon as possible.”

Psilocybin is currently included in Schedule 1 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, along with drugs such as ecstasy and LSD.

This means it cannot be lawfully possessed or prescribed and a Home Office licence is needed for use in research.

Campaigners such as Blunt want it to be moved to Schedule 2 with restrictions to prevent inappropriate prescribing to facilitate medical and scientific research.

It could then potentially be in the same category as medical cannabis, which was legalised in 2018.