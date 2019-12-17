City Talk
Tuesday 17 December 2019 1:17 pm

Boris bans government ministers from Davos


Prime Minister Boris Johnson has banned government ministers from the annual World Economic Forum jamboree in Davos.

The Daily Mail’s Jason Groves reports that a Government source told him “Our focus is on delivering for the people, not champagne with billionaires.”

The gathering of the business and political elite is seen as the premier networking event on the global calendar, and is held in the Swiss resort every January.

The PM’s decision was described as “ridiculous” by former Treasury adviser and now portfolio manager at Blackrock.


“There’s nowhere you can make you case to more inward investors into the UK more efficiently,” he tweeted.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

