Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Boost Your Business’s Finances With EV Charging

Britain is home to a wealth of innovative and forward-thinking businesses that are here to recognise the importance of moving towards a greener future.

With 5.5 million small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the country, leading energy company Scottish Power has launched new advice to support businesses through this transition by adopting green technologies that are right for their needs, whilst also helping to improve their finances.

YouGov research commissioned by Scottish Power found only one in five British SMEs are investing in green energy solutions. One in 10 business leaders who have not invested in green energy solutions feel there is a lack of information and that this is one of the barriers for them to take steps to curb their carbon footprint.

The research found an intention among some SMEs to invest in sustainable tech, with almost a quarter (23%) confirming they have sustainability targets in place for the next five years or are working towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050, in line with current UK government targets. Over a third (34%) say the high cost involved has stopped their business from adopting green energy solutions so far.

Only one in five (20%) of the nation’s SMEs have invested in green energy solutions including solar panels, battery storage, heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points (EVs). There is a huge opportunity for businesses to benefit from this technology, when they are given the right advice and support.

Sustainability Support – How Scottish Power can help

Scottish Power is the first major UK energy company to generate 100% renewable electricity and is working to support Britain’s SMEs decarbonise through a new guide on how using green solutions can help businesses reduce their carbon emissions and improve their finances.

Scottish Power also wants to help businesses overcome the financial hurdles preventing them from reaching their environmental goals. Therefore, they are offering businesses with eligible sites the opportunity to install public EV charging points at zero cost. Scottish Power covers the installation, ongoing maintenance and customer support while the business earns part of the revenue every time the charging point is used.

Becoming an electric vehicle charging host could help businesses benefit from additional revenue – with the potential to become a customer’s first choice destination because they have the ability to charge their car on-site. With public EV charge points, businesses can unlock a new income stream with minimal hassle and at zero expense, all while reducing their carbon footprint.

Mark Bowen, sales and marketing director at Scottish Power, said: “This new research highlights the challenges for SMEs looking to achieve net zero but with our guide, we hope business leaders can seize the opportunities that exist from adopting green energy solutions.

“We want to help businesses to decarbonise and support their transition away from fossil fuels to a low carbon future. From short-term wins to help business leaders take control of energy usage through to longer-term solutions that accelerate their journey to net zero, the new guide is focussed on supporting businesses to make the right choices.”

Any business looking to read the full guide and find out more about seizing the opportunities of green energy solutions can head along to the ‘greener business’ section of the Scottish Power website.

Scottish Power reveals plans to create a new electric tourist trail of car charging points

One sector already benefiting from green technologies is the UK tourism industry. With the public increasingly buying electric cars, major tourist attractions that offer electric car charging can immediately become more desirable.

To support uptake in the industry, Scottish Power has announced plans to work with tourist attractions across the country to create a new electric tourist trail of public charge points. Earlier this year, Glasgow Science Centre joined the green energy firm’s Whitelee Windfarm as the first major attraction to join this network of electric charging hubs.

As part of its work to protect the planet, Glasgow Science Centre partnered with Scottish Power to install electric vehicle chargers ahead of the UN COP26 climate change summit in 2021. The chargers have remained available to members of the public when they visit the Glasgow attraction as a lasting legacy of the conference in the city.

Scottish Power handled the installation of the chargers and continue to manage the maintenance and customer service of the charging points – Glasgow Science Centre and its visitors have been benefiting ever since. In just 14 months, the tourist attraction has achieved a 25,000 electric vehicle miles milestone, the equivalent to a journey around the world. This is a major step as it continues its work to decarbonise operations and encourage visitors to reduce their own carbon footprint.

Dr Stephen Breslin, chief executive of Glasgow Science Centre, highlighted the benefits that the chargers have brought to visitors, saying: “It’s great that visitors are using our electric vehicle chargers and with over 25,000 vehicle miles charged, it shows the progress we have made in our sustainability goals.

“We wanted to provide convenient electric vehicle charging whilst also inspiring our visitors to learn about the technology and science that will help tackle climate change.”

The addition has also contributed to Glasgow Science Centre being awarded Green Key status, the first visitor attraction in Scotland and the first science centre in the UK to receive the prestigious accolade which recognises excellence in the field of environmental responsibility and sustainable operation within the tourism industry.

Andrew Mouat, head of smart mobility at Scottish Power, said: “Glasgow Science Centre was an early adopter of electric vehicle chargers and today tourist attractions across the country have this brilliant technology in place.

“Charging an electric car is becoming a part of everyday life for many people and that’s great for the planet.

“Building a new electric tourist trail of public charge points should make this process even easier. We need to continue expanding our network to cater for the huge number of people switching to more sustainable electric vehicles and we are here to support suitable businesses that want to make the switch and join us.”

For information on your business becoming an electric vehicle charge point host, visit

scottishpower.co.uk/greener-business