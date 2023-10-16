Bookmaker Fitzdares and Fulham launch luxury member’s club

Premier League club Fulham and Fitzdares have extended their partnership which will see the UK’s oldest bookmaker launch a luxury member’s club at Craven Cottage.

Premier League club Fulham and Fitzdares have extended their partnership which will see the UK’s oldest bookmaker launch a luxury member’s club at Craven Cottage.

Having first agreed a partnership for last season, where the London club finished 10th, the duo have extended their agreement for the 2023-24 campaign, in which the team have won three of their eight games.

This will be through Fitzdares’ stand-out feature – a luxuriously decorated lounge offering one of the best views in the Premier League.

With art commissioned by acclaimed sports illustrator Bill Butcher adorning the walls, signature and distinctive designs from interior designer Rossana Bossom – who also designed Fitzdares’ Mayfair Club and 5 Hertford Street – and a dazzling food and drinks menu curated by Fitzdares Club’s renowned Maitre’d alongside Fulham’s Executive Chef to complement servings of Fulham FC’s signature pies at half time.

The luxury club will also be open outside of matchdays to screen events such as Wimbledon and the Cheltenham Festival.

Wildest Fitzdares dreams

Fitzdares CEO Will Woodhams told City A.M.: “It was beyond our wildest dreams that since starting the Fitzdares Club four years ago, today we would have a permanent fixture at a Premier League ground.

“Now, we have an unparalleled experience with our brilliant friends at Fulham FC – for our members and Fulham FC partners, who will also get a little taste of Fitzdares on a matchday in the Club’s new Partner Lounge.”

Fulham FC’s Club Commercial Director Jon Don-Carolis added: “The incredible foundations which were created during the first year of the partnership between London’s Original Football Club and the world’s oldest bookmakers made it a natural decision to extend, we were delighted.

“The added integration of the Fitzdares brand will bring a welcomed unique touch into the matchday hospitality offering. We look forward to creating more fun and engaging content together, while Fitzdares continue to promote the importance of responsible gambling to our fans.”