Boohoo to link £150m bonus pot for directors to supply chain improvements

Boohoo plans to link multimillion-pound bonuses for its directors with improvements in its supply chain following allegations of poor working conditions and corporate governance.

The online retailer faced criticism from investors last year over its long-term incentive scheme, which could see founders and directors paid up to £150m.

Read more: Boohoo’s profits surged during the pandemic – do the fast fashion giants really need social responsibility?

Boohoo has said it will now link long-term bonuses to the implementation of its Agenda For Change programme after pressure from Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee.

Executive pay

The group’s annual report revealed that total executive pay had slipped as Boohoo’s chief secured a lower pay packet for the past financial year.

It said that the total pay packet for executive directors fell by 17.6 per cent to £5.41m for the year to February, compared with £6.5m in the previous financial year.

The slump was primarily caused by a significantly lower pay deal for the group’s chief executive officer John Lyttle.

Lyttle saw his total pay deal, which included a base salary of £615,000, fall to £1.57m from £2.7m in the previous year after failing to meet targets to secure long-term incentives.

Meanwhile, other directors on the company board, including founders Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, received marginally higher pay packets.

Read more: Boohoo sales and profits surge after fast fashion retailer ups loungewear and activewear offering during pandemic

Executive chairman Kamani, who owns a 12.5 per cent stake in the business, saw his pay packet increase by 1.2 per cent to £1.39m for the year, including a £900,000 annual bonus.

Executive director Kane also saw her pay deal nudge slightly higher, rising to £1.38m for the year.

Progress

In the report, Lyttle also highlighted the progress he said the company had made improving corporate governance following the supply chain accusations.

It was alleged last year that some factories in the UK working for the firm were paying staff as little as £3.50 an hour and had working conditions which did not meet lockdown restrictions.

He said the business was “on track” to deliver on the 17 recommendations made by QC Alison Levitt, following her report into the scandal.

In March, the business slashed ties with around 400 supplier firms as part of these changes.

Earlier this month, Boohoo reported that revenues jumped 41 per cent to £1.74 billion in the year to February 28.

Pre-tax profits lifted by 35 per cent to £124.7m as the group was boosted by higher sales and the “successful integration” of brands bought out of administration, including Oasis and Warehouse.

Read more: Boohoo cuts ties with hundreds of suppliers following Leicester factory scandal