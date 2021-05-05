Boohoo sales and profits surge after fast fashion retailer ups loungewear and activewear offering during pandemic

Fast fashion retailer Boohoo reported a spike in sales and profit last year after refocusing its product offering on loungewear and activewear during the coronavirus pandemic.

The e-commerce giant announced this morning that revenue surged 41 per cent in the year ended 28 February 2021, with sales jumping from £1.23bn to £1.75bn.

Profit before tax was up 35 per cent from £92.2m to £124.7m during the same period.

Earnings per share increased 36 per cent from 5.35p to 7.25p.

Boohoo had £276m net cash at the end of the reporting period, an additional £35.4m.

It said it had increased its offering of activewear, loungewear and tops due to changes in demand from home working, which was “highly successful”.

Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, group co-founders, said: “Over the last year the group has made great progress, delivering another set of record results despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have made significant progress on our Agenda for Change programme, with greater oversight of our supply chain, stronger governance and more transparency.”