Boeing scraps festive bonuses in UK amid 'challenging time' for aerospace giant

Boeing’s UK employees will be glad to have put 2019 behind them, after the aerospace giant reportedly capped off a dismal year by cancelling workers’ festive bonuses.



The US aerospace giant has been feeling the pinch in recent months, as it loses billions of dollars over the ongoing grounding of its best-selling 737 Max jet.

Former chief executive Dennis Muilenberg was booted out of the firm last month, more than a year after the first of two deadly crashes involving the model, which killed a combined total of 346 people.



The firm has already taken a nearly $10bn (£7.6bn) hit from the troubles. It admitted in December that it would have to halt production of the plane this year, amid growing uncertainty over when it will return to service.



It had already said it would withhold bonuses for its white-collar US workers, usually due in February.



But the company also scrapped its annual Christmas bonus for employees based in the UK, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

This is normally thought to range from £1,000 for junior staff to ten-times that for executives.



A Boeing spokesman said: “We value the hard work and dedication of our UK employees at this challenging time.”

