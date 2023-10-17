BNB Chain launches Greenfield Mainnet

Community-driven blockchain ecosystem BNB Chain has just announced the public launch of the Greenfield Mainnet.

Greenfield is a decentralised data storage network with a native bridge to BNB Smart Chain (BSC), which manages user rights, bucket creation, and file deletion to transform the way users interact with their data.

BNB Greenfield is a storage-oriented blockchain interacting with a decentralised network of storage providers (SPs).

BNB Chain bosses say Greenfield exceeds the industry standard for uplink and downlink bandwidth, utilising its novel SP architecture to enhance upload and download speeds.

Users can also upload data and apply unique access and usage permissions before the SPs store that data off-chain with extensive redundancy and backups.

The blockchain’s cross-chain programmability also means that BNB Chain users can create their own complementary data products and services, as well as establishing data marketplaces in which they can freely create, list, trade and sell their data.

During testing the network processed more than 200,000 on-chain transactions and was connected to 150,000 unique wallet addresses.

In addition to the core offering of storing large amounts of data, BNB Chain say Greenfield also provides an array of use cases for users, developers, data managers, business owners, and creators including:

Decentralised hosting of AI datasets: Secure hosting for websites and applications with benefits like censorship resistance and enhanced security.

Secure hosting for websites and applications with benefits like censorship resistance and enhanced security. Knowledge economy platform: “Pay for knowledge” platform integrating with smart contracts for content creation and access.

“Pay for knowledge” platform integrating with smart contracts for content creation and access. IP infrastructure for content: Blockchain-based infrastructure for open tracking, licensing, and remixing of content.

Blockchain-based infrastructure for open tracking, licensing, and remixing of content. Data management solutions: Secure storage for personal data, code, and AI datasets, with decentralised sharing and control.

Secure storage for personal data, code, and AI datasets, with decentralised sharing and control. Content monetisation ecosystem: Facilitating decentralised social networking, blogging, and more for content creators and projects.

“BNB Greenfield is a transformative development in Web3 data ownership and data economy, as it provides users with a decentralised alternative to conventional Cloud services,” explained Arnaud Bauer, BNB Chain’s Senior Solution Architect.

“Distinct from centralised offerings, BNB Greenfield empowers users with control over their data, mitigating the risk of breaches and data loss. During the Greenfield Testnet phase and recent BNB Chain Hackathon it has been encouraging to see so many innovative dApps showcase the potential of decentralised file storage with a user-centric focus.”