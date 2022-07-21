BNB Chain picks 27 dApps for fifth season incubation program

Community-driven blockchain BNB Chain has announced incubation projects for season 5 of its ‘Most Valuable Builder’ (MVB) accelerator program.

Following more than 650 applications from around the globe, a total of 27 new projects with a range of different focuses have been selected for incubation.

The program has been specifically designed to equip builders on BNB Chain where teams have come together to identify projects and developers with the ambition to embark on the next stages of development.

“After an arduous selection process dedicated to identifying projects with the highest potential, twenty-seven innovative projects focusing on infrastructure and tooling, decentralised finance (DeFi), SocialFi, NFTs and GameFi were selected,” said said Gwendolyn Regina, Investment Director at BNB Chain.

“Together we will venture into the unexplored; a challenging and exciting journey. Our team understands that by building together we can give rise to innovative stability and help your project reach its full potential.”

Projects that will be incubated in MVB V are infra projects – Web3Go, Space ID, Multi-chain Event Protocol (MEP),Overeality, Port3 Network, Nakji Network, Zash, Metasset, and Staging Labs; DeFi projects – InsurAce Protocol, Antimatter DAO, Tender.Fi, Wink Financial, Aperture Finance, Velvet.Capital, Deus Ex Securitas, and IdentDeFi; SocialFi / DAO projects – Kola Labs , AnyDAO , FusePass , and Orange Protocol; NFT projects – Rareboard, GiroGiroAI , and Double Protocol; GameFi projects – CryptoZombie , Meta Apes , and Gameta.

There are two pools in the fifth season of the program: incubation and investment. The 27 selected projects will be guaranteed with the six to eight weeks of curriculums including mentorships and fireside chats with market leaders.

MVB is the program behind several successful projects on BNB Chain such as MCDEX, Biswap, Deri Protocol, and WOO Network. MVB V is looking for projects across all stages with a defined vision, plan, and founding team. It is co-led by BNB Chain and Binance Labs to help projects deliver a working product all the way to product-market fit.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralised and censorship-resistant blockchain, powered by BNB. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), which is EVM compatible and facilitates a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the concept of MetaFI, BNB Chain aims to build the infrastructure to power the world’s parallel virtual ecosystem.