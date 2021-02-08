Bitcoin breaks $44,000 as Elon Musk’s Tesla invests $1.5bn

Bitcoin broke through $44,000 this afternoon after an SEC filing revealed Tesla has invested $1.5bn into the cryptocurrency.

The electric carmaker said it had bought Bitcoin for “more flexibility to further diversify and maximise returns on our cash.” Elon Musk’s company added it may invest a future portion of its assets in digital assets.

Bitcoin is now trading up 13.85 per cent at $44,107 as of 1.35pm, according to Coindesk, a new record.

The price of the cryptocurrency has skyrocketed in the past year amid backing from the likes of Fidelity, Square and Paypal.

“Tesla is going to be a major player in the auto industry and if it starts accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, it will give the digital currency further legitimacy,” Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarket.

“As more and more companies start accepting Bitcoin, this will only lead to further increases in demand in a market which is limited in supply. Therefore, the long-term outlook on Bitcoin remains bullish even if it is starting to look quite expensive in fiat currency terms.”

Tesla’s investment comes just a week after founder and chief executive Musk indicated his support for the currency by adding #bitcoin to his Twitter bio. He has also recently talked up “dogecoin” in recent tweets.

It raises questions about whether Musk’s comments are possible market manipulation and he has been warned by the SEC about his tweets in the past.

