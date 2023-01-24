Bitcoin breaches $23,000 as line of resistance begins to weaken

Bitcoin is up another per cent since yesterday, trading on an undulating line around $23,000 this morning, and 9% higher over seven days.

Ethereum is going for $1,635, having slowed down somewhat over 24 hours. It signals a diversion between Ethereum and Bitcoin, the latter outpacing the original smart contracts crypto in recent days.

The CoinDesk Market Index, a broad-based index measuring the movements of the entire crypto market, is up 1.24% over 24 hours.

Investor optimism over the future outlook of the economy seems to be the main driver behind the current rally, analysts say.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.058 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday – January 23 – at a price of $22,934. The daily high yesterday was $23,126, and the daily low was $22,654.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $441.96 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.804 trillion and Tesla is $453.92 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $26,518 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 36.77%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 52, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 44.08. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 82.46. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“When you hand me a dollar, it can be fake. When you trade me gold, it can be fake. When you send Bitcoin to my wallet, it has to be real. If it’s not, it just won’t work and I’ll know immediately I didn’t get paid in legitimate currency. It’s a purely trustless system. Romoloo, Author of Bitcoin Only newsletter

What they said yesterday

Crypto wallets at Best Buy…

#Bitcoin wallets being sold at Best Buy



Bitcoin is going mainstream 🚀 pic.twitter.com/rwoa9pA1Po — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) January 24, 2023

In-game economies will never be the same…

With @zebedeeio you can put bitcoin into anything!

In preparation for @advbitcoin I wanted to see if I could add bitcoin into a Super Mario running on my original NES, every time you get a coin it sends you some sats! pic.twitter.com/KPIvO09oo7 — Christian Moss (@MandelDuck) January 23, 2023

👀

