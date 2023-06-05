Binance handed keys to France, Bahrain and UAE with ISO awards

Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao

Binance has been awarded the coveted ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications for information security governance and privacy information management in three jurisdictions across Europe and the Middle East – France, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The massive exchange secured the certificates after meeting rigorous standards in security and privacy.

The certificates were awarded by external auditor A-LIGN – a technology-driven security and compliance partner used by more than 4,000 global organisations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

“Information security governance is a critical aspect of modern organizations. With these internationally recognized certifications, Binance demonstrates that it has established effective controls and protections,” said Jimmy Su, Chief Security Officer at Binance.

“Users and clients on our platform can be assured that their assets and information are protected in line with the latest global standards. We have a team of highly experienced security professionals that are continuously improving, adapting, and innovating to ensure that Binance remains at the forefront of safeguarding the blockchain ecosystem.”

Stewart Thompson, Chief Data Protection Officer at Binance, added: “Users are at the heart of everything we do at Binance, which is why we’ve made privacy information management a key priority within the company. Our data protection team works closely with other teams – including security, legal, compliance, and operations – to ensure that Binance meets the strong global privacy requirements.

“We’re glad to see our teams’ efforts rewarded with these independently accredited certifications. This is a significant milestone for us at Binance, as we continue to advance security and privacy standards within the blockchain space.”

Binance will now be committed to undergoing annual surveillance audits to ensure continued conformity with the standards set out within the ISO certifications. There are also plans to expand the certifications to other regions and obtain additional international security, privacy, and compliance.