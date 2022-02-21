Biden-Putin summit breakthrough boosts London indexes

(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

London’s top indexes jumped this morning as investors were boosted by news US President Joe Biden has agreed to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index added 0.76 per cent to reach 7,571.07 points, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, climbed 0.21 per cent to 21,407.94 points.

News emerged late yesterday that American President Biden will meet the Russian leader, but only if Moscow does not invade Ukraine, indicating a pathway to avoid an on the ground conflict could be carved out.

The development lifted market sentiment.

Banks were among the best performers on the FTSE 100, with state-owned NatWest topping the column of biggest risers, gaining 2.47 per cent.

HSBC closely followed, advancing 1.49 per cent.

Banks’ earning season hits its stride this week with the UK’s big four high street lenders updating markets.

Miners were among the worst stocks on the premier index. Polymetal International and Antofagasta both fell more than 0.7 per cent during opening exchanges.

Petropavlovsk, which has operations in Russia, tumbled 7.13 per cent on concerns it could be targeted with sanctions if Moscow does launch an invasion of Ukraine.

The pound gained ground on the greenback, strengthening 0.27 per cent to buy $1.3627.