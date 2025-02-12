BHP: Mining giant which quit FTSE appoints former RBS chief as chair

mcewan mackenzie bhp

Mining group BHP has announced the appointment of former RBS chief Ross McEwan as chair, following the retirement of incumbent Ken Mackenzie at the end of March.

Stepping into this role, McEwan will oversee the selection of the mining giant’s next chief executive, as reported by Reuters.

He will also consider renewing the firm’s plans to acquire competing mining firm Anglo American, following a $49bn (£39bn) offer that fell through in 2024.

As a non-executive director at the firm since April, McEwan has over 30 years of global experience, including leadership roles in financial services.

He most recently served as chief executive of National Australia Bank, and was previously group chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland.

He is also currently director at both defence technology firm QinetiQ and plumbing supplier Reece.

Accepting his role at the Australian mining giant that quit the FTSE 100 four years ago, he said: “I look forward to working with the board and management to continue driving long term value for shareholders.” BHP is now primarily listed in Australia, and also on the London Stock Exchange’s all-share.

McEwan will replace MacKenzie, who was at the company for nearly a decade from 2016, and chairman since 2017.

“It is an honour to succeed Ken as chair of BHP. Under his leadership, the company has become more agile and well-positioned for the future”, he McEwan stated.

He oversaw the firm’s unification into one Australian listing, its recovery from the Samaraco dam collapse, and an entry into the Canadian market.

Reflecting on his time, MacKenzie said: “It has been a privilege to serve as the chair of BHP. I am proud of what we have achieved – building a simpler, more productive, and more resilient company. Ross is an excellent choice, and I wish him every success in the role.”

It also follows another appointment in the mining sector after former HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn joined the board of Fortescue.