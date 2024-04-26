Provided By

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Betting Promos, Best Bets and Odds for Game 3

The Indiana Pacers welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to Indianapolis for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series, currently tied at 1-1.

With it all still to play for, the sixth-seeds are raring to go backed by a home crowd for the first time in the series. However, third-seed Bucks are out to steal the win away from home just like their opponents did.

Pascal Siakam has been the star of the Pacers show, scoring over 35 points in both games 1 and 2, making him the first in the NBA to do so since Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlin back in 1967. Looking ahead to the game and potentially making it a third consecutive 35+ pointer, we have got all of the best betting promos that can be claimed and used on Game 3, as well as the available odds and our favorite bets for the game. Continue reading below for more.

Bucks vs Pacers Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Bucks +6 (-110) O 221 (-110) +195 Pacers -6 (-110) U 221 (110) -238

Bucks vs Pacers Best Bets

Ahead of Bucks vs Pacers Game 3, we have included our two favorite bets below.

Pascal Siakam O 27.5 (-105)

Siakam ran the show in games 1 and 2, scoring 36 and 37, respectively, with an absolutely blistering start to the postseason. Now, with the backing of a home crowd, he will be looking to make it three consecutive games, scoring 35+ points, which makes us confident in backing the Over 27.5.

Damian Lillard O 31.5 (108)

Bucks Damian Lillard will be up for the challenge after scoring 36 and 26 in the previous two games at home against the Pacers. With the visitors still looking set to be without their star player Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a calf injury, it is up to his teammates to cause an upset in Indianapolis. While he remains a doubt, Bucks coach Doc Rivers confirmed he is back training and looks good to make a return as soon as possible.

FAQs

When is Bucks vs Pacers being played?

The game 3 tie between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers is being played on Friday, April 26th, 2024, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN.

What time does the Bucks vs Pacers start?

The match between the Bucks and the Pacers is due to start at 5:30 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for Bucks vs Pacers?

The betting favoruties ahead of Bucks vs Pacers is the home side, Indiana Pacers.