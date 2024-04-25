Provided By

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs

The DraftKings promo code offers new customers in the United States $200 in bonus bets instantly to use on the NBA Playoffs this week.

Sign up using the link above to claim your DraftKings promo code, then place a first bet worth at least $5 on any sport. Once completed, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, as well as a no sweat NBA SGP/SGPx to use every day of the NBA Playoffs.

There are 10 NBA Playoff games taking place over the next three days, leading to plenty of games for new DraftKings customers to use their bonus bets on. Find the full list of NBA games over the next three days below.

For more on how to claim the DraftKings promo code offer to use on the NBA Playoffs this weekend, follow each of the steps outlined below.

How to claim the DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Playoffs

Click here to be taken to the DraftKings sign-up page. Click ‘sign up’. Enter your phone number and email address, as well as your username and password. Complete the registration form. Log in and make your first deposit. Wager $5+ on any sports market available at DraftKings. Once completed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. Use your 8 x $25 bonus bets within seven days. Enjoy!

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

NBA Playoffs Schedule

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Cavaliers vs Magic – 7:00 PM ET

Knicks vs 76ers – 7:30 PM ET

Nuggets vs Lakers – 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 26, 2024

Bucks vs Pacers – 5:30 PM ET

Clippers vs Mavericks – 8:00 PM ET

Timberwolves vs Suns – 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 27, 2024

Cavaliers vs Magic – 1:00 PM ET

Thunder vs Pelicans – 3:30 PM ET

Celtics vs Heat – 6:00 PM ET

Nuggets vs Lakers – 8:30 PM ET

