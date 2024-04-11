bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS for the US Masters – Get $1k in Bonus Bets

during a practice round prior to the start of the 2013 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2013 in Augusta, Georgia.

New customers can use bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS and claim one of two fantastic welcome offers. Players can choose from a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net, or a Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets.

The bet365 bonus code is fantastic for new customers looking to bet on the US Masters this weekend. To claim the $150 in Bonus Bets offer, players are required to wager a minimum of $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 of greater. Once this initial bet has settled, and you qualify for the offer, your account will be credited with $150 in Bonus Bets.

Players can use the promo code AMCBONUS to claim either of these offers, including the $1k First Bet Safety Net. Punters are required to place any bet up to the value of $1,000, and if the bet loses, your account will be credited with bonus bets, up to the value of your qualifying wager. If you win, earning will be credited to your account normally.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to Claim the bet365 Bonus Code for The Masters

Click here to head to the bet365 sign-up page. Click ‘join’ and begin entering your personal information when requested. When prompted, enter the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS. Choose the welcome bonus you wish to claim. Place your qualifying bet as per the terms of each offer. Once the bet settles, receive your bonus bets. If you selected the $1,000 first bet safety net, the bonus bets will only arrive if your first bet loses. Enjoy!

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy