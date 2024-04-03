Provided By

Best Golf Betting Sites 2024 – Bonus Bets and Golf Betting Offers

Whether you are looking to bet on the PGA Tour, LIV events, or any of the top major tournaments, you can rest assured that these top online betting sites are available, offering fantastic free bets offers and welcome bonuses for new players. Let’s take a look at them in more detail…

Online Golf Betting Offers 2024

PGA Tour this Week

Taking place April 4-7 at the TPC San Antonio, is the Valero Texas Open. This is the last PGA event to take place before the US Masters next week and will be a strong indicator to some players form going into the first Major of the season. Some of the players attending the the Valero Open this week are Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth , Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, and Corey Conners, to name a few.

You can find our article on the best betting offers for the Valero Texas Open here.

Golf Betting Sites Reviewed

You can see a table above that covers the exciting welcome offers available to new sign-ups at these top betting sites. Now let’s look at these brands in a bit more detail, and see what they have to offer online golf bettors.

bet365

One of the best online betting sites in general, bet365 offers a unique and wide range of golf betting opportunities, as well as competitive odds and a great selection of events. Punters can take advantage of the top betting markets available here, choosing to bet on the outright winners of an event, top finishes, players to make the cut, 1st round leader, and many more!

BetMGM

BetMGM is another top favorite of ours, boasting many great betting markets, including the golf. The same as bet365, players can bet on many of the same markets, such as outrights, final placements, and all 4 of the PGA Major Tournaments like the US Masters, PGA Championship, US Open, and The Open Championship.



FanDuel

There are many perks of signing up to FanDuel Sportsbook. Not only can players claim an exciting welcome offer, but they can always refer a friend and get up to $100 in bonus bets. You can bet on the PGA event winners, US Masters, Hole in ones, and LIV Golf at FanDuel, allowing a great opportunity to bet on all events and make the most of any free bets you can claim.

Caesars

Caesars online sportsbook is a top betting site for golf fans. Not only do they offer a fantastic casino experience, but a state of the art betting site, with a fantastic welcome offer for new sign-ups. Customers can bet on all of the top golf events, as well as smaller PGA events throughout the season.

DraftKings

DraftKings is the place to be if you want some great odds and even betting welcome offers. The DraftKings welcome offer for new players allows you to bet on any online golf betting market available at the site, giving you a great chance to find some brilliant odds for the PGA Tour and US Masters. Player outrights and top finishes are also a good feature available at DraftKings.

How we Rate Golf Betting Sites

Choosing an online betting site can often be a tricky choice. We take into account many different factors when choosing the best golf betting sites, like customer service, key features, mobile betting apps, and more. Let us break down our top 3 factors we look out for when choosing.

Promotions

Great welcome offers and promos are a must when we are selecting the best golf betting sites. All of the bookmakers we have in this article offer fantastic bonuses, as well as some top free bet promos.

One of the best promotions available is the bet365 Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets, or get a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. This a great offer for anyone looking to get some free bets ahead of the US Masters or any other top PGA Tour event.

Great Odds

Having good value odds in a competitive market is what makes our choice of betting sites stand out from the crowd. Punters want to get the best value for money when wagering and that is what you can get here. If you want to bet on outright winners, top finishes, and player cuts, you can find the best odds with bet365, FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings, and Caesars Sportsbook.

Betting Markets

An online betting site isn’t just defined by the quality of its golf betting options and promotions. We have to take into account the various other sports available, such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, and more. Having a great sportsbook all round ensures that if punters are looking to place a bet on a sport other than golf, they are covered and have the best possible options available to them.

Mike Ifftner’s Top Tips for Golf Betting

These are our top tips that we think you should be aware of and research prior to betting on any golf tournament or event.

Find the Best Odds

As mentioned previously, if you are going to put a bet on, you want to get the best value for money. Finding which one of our sites has the best odds available for betting on the golf will help maximize your chances if you are to win.

Research Historical Results

Researching how a player typically performs on that specific course can go a long way when betting on the PGA. Often a player may not be in good form, but previous results suggest that the player in question happens to like playing a specific course and finishes with a good score. This might help you out in the long run.

What are Weather Conditions?

Weather conditions may affect a player’s form or play style. Some players may favor a dry surface and hot weather, others may favor a slippy and wet day out on the course. These are all conditions that can be taken into account when choosing a player to win an event outright. You may find that the weather also impacts a player’s odds of winning also.

Recent Performances

Recent performance of course is a huge factor to take into consideration when betting online for golf. Players’ recent results will straight away show the type of form they are in, whether that is winning regularly, finishing in the top 10 places, or barely making the cut. A lot can be taken from researching previous results. One of the bookmakers’ top picks and favorites for winning at the moment is Scottie Scheffler. The American has won a handful of PGA titles this season, including The Players Championship and is on red hot form to pick up some more victories.

Types of Golf Betting

Below are some of the different types of golf betting options that you can expect to find at top betting sites.

To Make Cut

Outright Winner

Top Finishes

Hole in One

Prop Bets

1st Round Leader

Winning Margin

FAQs

Is golf betting legal in the United States?

Yes, golf betting is legal in the US, as long as you reside in a legal state, and are aged 21+ or over.

What is the best golf betting site?

Our favorite betting site right now is bet365. Using the bonus code AMCBONUS, players can claim a top welcome offer, as well as access one of the best sports betting sites in the world.

When is the US Masters?

The US Masters Tournament is the first PGA Major played in the golf season. The Masters is set to be played April 11-14, 2024, at Augusta National Golf Course.

Who is favorite to win the US Masters?

At the current time of writing, Scottie Scheffler is just about favorite to win The Masters this year. With a great run of form, he is the favorite, with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm closely second favorites to win.

