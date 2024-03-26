Provided By

England vs Belgium: Best Betting Offers, Odds & Free Bets

England are set to face off against Belgium in the second of these two March international break games. Following the Three Lions’ defeat to Brazil on Saturday, they will surely be looking for a much better performance. With such a big and important game, comes incredible betting offers, exclusive free bets, and much more from the UK’s best sportsbooks! In this article, we will be discussing the best offers, free bets, and betting odds from sites like William Hill, among others! With its extensive sportsbook, top-quality welcome offer, and competitive odds, William Hill is surely a great choice for those looking to start their betting journey. Read on to learn more!

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Topping the list is William Hill, a reputable bookmaker that knows what keen football bettors want. Enjoy some top betting odds and offers from the site, including their new customer sign-up offer. Register your details to make an account and receive £30 in free bets to use on England vs Belgium this Tuesday. To qualify, deposit and place a first bet of £10 and wait for it to settle to be credited with your free bets. While the football betting offers are so great, there is such a huge range available at William Hill that it can be daunting to new customers.

18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply.

Betfred is a top bookmaker recognised for its strong range of betting markets and new and existing customer offers. If you are looking for a top offer ahead of England v Belgium, register with Betfred using the promo code WELCOME50 to claim £50 in free bets when you place a first bet of £10. This is one of the most valuable new customer offers and provides lots of opportunities to try out more at Betfred. A disadvantage we picked up when reviewing the site was that it has minimum deposit and withdrawal limits set.

New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

One of the biggest names in the sports betting scene, BetVictor continues to offer its customers many great benefits and features. New and existing customers can place bets across various sports markets and choose from popular betting options. Exclusive to new customers at BetVictor, register with the site for the first time to claim £45 in free bets when you deposit and wager £10. There is also the chance to claim an exclusive England v Belgium offer ahead of the international friendly of Bet £5 to get a £5 bonus. Click here to claim this offer instead!

Bet £10 Get £45 T&Cs – 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

£5 Bonus T&Cs – 18+. Opt in, bet £5+ on any England v Belgium market at odds of 1/2 or greater by 19:45 UK time on 26.03.24. Get a £5 Free Bet to use on any available Football Bet Builder market. Free Bet expires within 3 days. See T&Cs below. begambleaware.org

Copybet is next on the list and home to a valuable welcome offer. Sign up to Copybet and wager £10 on any sports market to receive £50 in free bets in time for England v Belgium. Take advantage of the opportunity to try out the site for the first time without risking any of your own money. Use your free bets across the various in-play betting options, and even withdraw any cash winnings. Just note that the withdrawal times at Copybet can be longer than its competitors.

BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet last for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK clients. No Cash-Out. Max Payout – £500.

BetMGM is offering new customers the chance to try out the site and all of its fantastic features for placing a £10 bet. Receive £40 worth of free bets once your £10 wager settles, and see just why this top bookmaker has launched in the UK. Its incredible range of sports betting markets and offers for new and existing customers are up there with those of its closest competitors, and free bets help customers who are still unfamiliar with the newly landed brand learn all about it.

New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Completing the list is Sky Bet, which is home to some of the strongest odds across lots of different sports. Find an incredible variety of markets and football selections on offer and lots of great opportunities to claim limited-time offers. Still unsure? Sign up to Sky Bet now and place a bet of at least 5p on any sports market to receive a free bet worth £30 to get yourself acquainted with the bookmaker. While Sky Bet offers some great boosts on selected odds, frequent and returning customer promotions are less than what is found at the other bookmakers.

New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. 5p minimum stake. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org

How To Claim England vs Belgium Free Bets

Below, we have provided a comprehensive step-by-step guide in order to help you on your way to claiming some amazing free bets! Make sure to follow these steps in order to claim some top-quality free bets for the upcoming England vs Belgium game!

Click the link to be taken to the sign-up page of your preferred betting site. Fill in your personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique username and password combination that you will be sure to remember! Make your minimum deposit. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Place your qualifying bet. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Wait for your bet to settle. Your free bets will be deposited into your account. Enjoy!

England vs Belgium Preview

England will play Belgium in what is sure to be a feisty occasion at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, March 26th. This game comes just a few days after the Three Lions suffered a 1-0 defeat against Brazil on Saturday. England will wish to put such a game behind them and look forward to a much better result.

Belgium are coming off the back of a 0-0 stalemate against the Republic of Ireland, in Dublin. The Belgians will also be looing for a much more positive showing from their team on Tuesday but will face stern opposition in the form of England.

England vs Belgium Odds

The odds listed below were provided by Sky Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

England Win – 8/11



Draw – 11/4

Belgium Win – 15/4

FAQs

When is England vs Belgium?

England will play Belgium at Wembley Stadium, on Tuesday, March 26th.

Where To Watch England vs Belgium?

You can live stream all the action from Wembley Stadium via the betting apps listed in this article. Alternatively, you can watch the game in the UK via Channel 4.

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/