Best Real Money Online Casinos in the US in 2024

Our experts have carefully handpicked the leading real-money casino sites across the US for lucky players to enjoy. Each flaunts incredible site features, including a fantastic range of games, alongside generous bonuses where users can potentially earn real cash! There is no better feeling than playing at a leading online casino site while having the chance to earn lucrative prizes.

BetMGM Casino – Up to $1,000 + $25 On The House in MI, PA and NJ

Caesars Casino – Get a 100% deposit match up to $2,500 + 2500 Reward Credits when you wager $25+

WOW Vegas – 35 FREE Sweeps Coins + 1.75M WOW Coins

High 5 Casino – 5 Sweeps Coins, 250 Gold Coins, and 600 Diamonds

FanDuel Casino – $20 Casino Bonus + Get up to $1,000 Back in Bonuses

Stake.us – $25 Free Stake Cash + 250,000 Gold Coins using promo code STAKEUS

PokerStars – $150 in Bonus Play + Includes 50x More Spin & Go Tickets

Bet99 Casino – 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000

Before recommending the leading sites in this article to our valued readers, our experts have ensured that all casinos offer an exemplary gaming experience. BetMGM Casino is the top real-money casino to visit, thanks to its incredible functionality and substantial bonus offers. Create an account with the leading real-money casinos listed below today to enjoy their incredible qualities.

Overview of the Top Real Money Casinos

BetMGM Casino

In the realm of real-money gaming in the US, BetMGM Casino stands out as a formidable contender. Its array of games, from classic slots to popular table games like blackjack and roulette, caters to diverse tastes. Our experts were thoroughly impressed with the welcome bonus of up to $1,000 + $25 Free in MI, PA, and NJ. $2,500 + $50 on sign up + 50 bonus spins in WV offered to new customers at BetMGM.

The platform’s sleek interface enhances the overall gaming experience, giving it the title of one of the leading real money casinos across the US. However, occasional technical hiccups may pose minor inconveniences. Nonetheless, BetMGM Casino delivers to US players seeking a solid online casino.

BetMGM Welcome Offer Up to $1,000 + $25 On The House in MI, PA and NJ. BetMGM Offer in WV $2,500 + $50 On The House and 50 bonus spins in WV Promo Code N/A Game Types Slots, table games, live dealer titles, specialty games Payment Options Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo Bonus Expiry Ongoing

Pros:

Exceptional games library

Speedy customer support response times

Generous welcome offer

Leading software developers.

Cons:

Telephone customer support is not available

Caesars Casino

Caesars Casino is a leading contender in the US real-money casino scene. It is renowned for its extensive array of games, from slots to table games and live-dealer options. Its user-friendly interface and dependable payment methods ensure a smooth gaming experience. One of the leading aspects of this casino is the generous welcome promotion of 100% up to $2,500 + 2,500 Reward Credits, using promo code CITY2500

However, our experts would have liked improved customer support service with more contact options. Caesars Casino, with its rich history and trusted reputation, prioritizes responsible gaming, making it a top choice for players nationwide.

Caesars Welcome Bonus Get a 100% deposit match up to $2,500 + 2500 Reward Credits® when you wager $25+ Promo Code CITY2500 Min. Deposit $10 or $25 Deposit and Wager for 2500 Reward Credits Game Types Slots, table games, live dealer titles, poker Payment Options Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Trustly, PayNearMe Bonus Expiry Ongoing

Pros:

Generous new customer offer

Mobile app is fully optimized

Over 1000 games to choose from

Low wagering requirements

Interactive live dealer titles

Cons:

No 24/7 live chat support

The game filtering system is unavailable

WOW Vegas Casino

WOW Vegas Real Money Casino serves the US market with an extensive assortment of slots, table games, and live dealer offerings. Its user-friendly design, reputable brand, and incredible mobile site for iOS and Android draw in players seeking diverse gaming experiences. Though some players have faced sporadic technical challenges and mixed customer service encounters, WOW Vegas remains a compelling option for those seeking varied gambling options in the US.

Our experts particularly favored the purchase bonus of 1.5 million WOW Coins and 35 Sweepstakes Coins for just $9.99! This incredible discount will allow players to maximize their coin balance to enjoy at WOW Vegas.

WOW Vegas Sign Up Bonus 35 FREE Sweeps Coins + 1.75M WOW Coins Promo Code N/A Game Types Online Slot Games Payment Options Credit/ debit card, Apple Pay, Trustly, Skrill Bonus Expiry Ongoing

Pros:

Several opportunities to claim WOW Coins

Over 800 top slots to choose from

Optimized mobile site

Exemplary user experience

Cons:

PayPal method not accepted

Only slot games are available

High 5 Casino

Players should create an account with the incredible High 5 Casino today for an exemplary gaming experience. High 5 Casino offers a broad selection of slots, table games, and live dealer experiences. Its polished interface and strong reputation make it an attractive destination for players seeking diverse gaming options. Although some users have encountered inconsistent customer service, High 5 is a reliable choice for those seeking varied gambling opportunities in the US market.

New customers who sign up to High 5 Casino can claim the incredible bonus of 5 Sweeps Coins, 250 Gold Coins, and 600 Diamonds, with no promo code required! Users can enjoy these coins when accessing games and redeeming prizes.

High 5 Casino Sign Up Bonus 5 Sweeps Coins, 250 Gold Coins, and 600 Diamonds Promo Code N/A Game Types Slots, live dealer games, table games Payment Options Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, Skrill, PayPal Bonus Expiry Ongoing

Pros:

Huge games library with over 1200 titles

Trusted and reliable US brand

Generous welcome bonus

Lucrative VIP program

No minimum deposit required

Cons:

Customer support service functionality could be improved

No telephone support

FanDuel Casino

FanDuel is one of the best online sportsbooks and real money casinos available in the United States and is available to players in NJ, PA, MI, and WV. New players signing up for the first time can claim $20 Casino Bonus + Get up to $1,000 Back in Bonuses when joining for the first time. As well as this, new players will have access to some fantastic exclusive online slot games at FanDuel Casino, that include World of Wonka, Buffalo, Fort Knox Cleopatra, and FanDuel Gold. Players must be aged 21+ in order to sign up to FanDuel Casino and resided in the states specified above.

FanDuel Play it Again Bonus $20 Casino Bonus + Get up to $1,000 Back in Bonuses Promo Code N/A Min. Deposit $10+ Game Types Online Slot Games Payment Options Mastercard, VISA, PayPal Bonus Expiry Ongoing

Pros:

Excellent real money bonus

Great exclusive slot games

Good payment options

No withdrawal limits

Cons:

Small game library

Stake.us

Stake.us Casino offers a wide range of slots, table games, and live dealer options for the US audience. Its user-friendly design and established reputation make it a popular choice among players seeking diverse gaming experiences. While our experts would have liked to see a differing range of payment methods, as the casino only supports cryptocurrencies, Stake.us continues to stand out as a dependable option for those looking for a reliable and jam-packed casino site. The current welcome offer at this exceptional site offers new players $25 Free Stake Cash + 250,000 Gold Coins when they use Stake Promo Code STAKEUS on sign-up.

Stake.us Welcome Bonus $25 Free Stake Cash + 250,000 Gold Coins Promo Code STAKEUS Game Types Slots, arcade games, table games Payment Options Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin Bonus Expiry Ongoing

Pros:

Superb live chat customer support

Traditional casino games

High average RTP on slots

No purchases required

Cons:

Only cryptocurrency payments are accepted

PokerStars

PokerStars is one of the leading online casinos and poker sites in the world, offering every type of online table game, like blackjack, roulette, and of course, poker. New players ages 21+ in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey can claim $150 in Bonus Play + Includes 50x More Spin & Go Tickets when they sign up for the first time.

PokerStars Welcome Offer $150 in Bonus Play + Includes 50x More Spin & Go Tickets Daily Casino Bonus Play everyday for a chance to win up to $500 Available States NJ, PA, MI Game Types Online Slot Games Payment Options Credit/ debit card, Apple Pay, Trustly, Skrill Bonus Expiry Ongoing

Pros

PokerStars VIP rewards program

Top selection of online casino games

Fantastic online tournaments

Cons

Limited states available

No live chat support

Bet99 Casino

This online casino in Canada is a great option for Canadian players, find out more below about the sign-up offer available for new players signing up. Click here to sign-up in CA.

Bet99 Casino Bonus 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 Min. Deposit $20 CAD Game Types Online Slot Games Payment Options Credit/ debit card, Apple Pay, Trustly, Skrill Bonus Expiry Ongoing

How we Choose the Best Real Money Casinos

Before recommending the leading US real-money casinos listed above to our readers, our experts ensure all meet our strict criteria. Thanks to their leading site features, all sites offer an exemplary gaming experience. Keep reading to discover what to look for in your following casino site.

Wagering Requirements

Our experts ensure that the leading real-money casino sites have fair or low wagering requirements. Wagering requirements at an online casino refer to how many times players must wager the bonus amount before being eligible to withdraw any winnings. In our assessment of the finest real-money casinos, we carefully examined these requirements to ensure they are equitable. Prioritizing casinos with transparent and player-friendly wagering terms enhances the gaming experience, allowing players to enjoy their winnings without unnecessary restrictions.

Bonus Amounts

At the forefront of the best real money casinos, generous bonuses are pivotal in attracting players and enhancing their gaming experience. These substantial bonuses potentially provide players additional funds to explore various games and enjoy the casino’s features. Furthermore, sizable bonuses indicate a casino’s dedication to rewarding players and cultivating loyalty. Our experts, therefore, recommend that our readers compare casino bonuses to ensure they are claiming the best.

Game Variety

A broad range of games is a crucial aspect of the top real-money casinos in this article, ensuring players can find a title suited to their preferences. Players will look for game diversity, including various themes and gameplay mechanics, elevating their overall gaming experience. Additionally, extensive game variety ensures inclusivity, appealing to a broader audience and fostering lasting engagement.

Withdrawal Methods

A diverse range of withdrawal methods is at the forefront of top real money casinos. This variety is essential to cater to players’ diverse preferences and requirements. By offering multiple withdrawal options, casinos allow players to choose the method that suits them best, whether it be in terms of convenience, speed, or security. Additionally, a wide array of withdrawal methods ensures global accessibility for players, facilitating seamless transactions regardless of geographical location. Ultimately, this flexibility enhances the overall gaming experience, fostering trust and satisfaction among players.

Types of Online Casino Bonus for Real Money

As mentioned previously, casino bonuses are essential to all user’s gaming experiences, allowing players to potentially earn lucrative prizes. Our readers should know several types of real money casino bonuses before partaking in a casino site. Keep reading to find out more.

Free Spins

The free spins offer is one of the most common customer promotions at the leading US real money casinos. Free spin bonuses allow players to spin the reels of slot games without parting ways with their own money. These bonuses are often included in welcome packages or ongoing promotions, allowing players to enjoy popular slot titles and potentially win real money prizes without risking their funds.

Casino Credits/ Bonus Cash

The top US real-money casinos frequently offer Casino Credits or Bonus Cash as rewards to players. These incentives enable players to prolong their gaming sessions or explore new games without using their own money. Casinos encourage player participation and loyalty by offering these bonuses, creating a more enjoyable and lucrative gaming environment while motivating players to remain engaged with their platform.

Free Play

Free play opportunities at the leading casinos enable players to engage in selected games without any financial risk. Free play is a valuable resource for players to acquaint themselves with game mechanics, devise strategies, and experiment with new titles. It offers a chance for players to assess games before investing real money, ultimately improving their gaming experience.

Free Coins

The best US real money casinos often offer free coins as part of their promotional strategies. These coins allow players to explore various games without risking their funds. Additionally, they can be used to extend gameplay sessions and potentially win real money prizes. This gesture attracts players and enhances their gaming experience, fostering loyalty and satisfaction.

How to Claim an Online Casino Bonus

Our readers will be pleased to hear that claiming lucrative customer promotions at the top US real money casinos could not be easier, allowing players to access their potential winnings within minutes. Players must ensure they have a verified casino account to claim promotions. Follow the guide below to get started.

To begin, choose your US real money casino site from the list above and select the link within this article to access your chosen site’s homepage. Once on the interface, select ‘Sign Up’ to begin registration. Ensure you enter all required information, including your full name, login details, and email address. Select the link in your email inbox to verify your casino account. Be sure to read and accept all terms and conditions. If required, enter the promotions bonus code if this is required. Once all the above steps are completed, you can claim the incredible bonus and enjoy your chosen casino site!

Online Casino Payment Methods

Payment Options Withdrawal Times Fees Visa 1-5 business days No fees PayPal Instant No fees Apple Pay 1-5 days No fees Skrill Few hours No fees Bitcoin 10 minutes No fees

Best Real Money Casino Games

Players can expect an excellent range of casino games at the leading US real money casinos. This ensures that all player preferences for games are satisfied. The leading game varieties at the top US real money casinos are listed below.

Slots

Live dealer titles

Blackjack

Roulette

Poker

Scratchcards

Specialty games

Playing at Real Money Casino vs Playing for Free

Real Money Casinos Free Play Casinos Real money prizes are up for grabs Real money prizes cannot be won from the site directly Risk of using real money to play No risk as it is free-to-play Great range of lucrative bonuses Bonuses may be fewer A complete casino experience is provided Chance to practice your skills without committing real funds

Tips for Getting Started at Real Money Casinos

Before partaking in one of the incredible real money casinos recommended in this article, our experts have provided some of our top tips below that players should note. Keep reading to find out more.

Ensure you know your limits to keep the casino experience safe and enjoyable.

Ensure you are choosing casino sites that are reputable and fully licensed.

Read all rules, terms, and conditions to understand what to expect.

Begin playing simple games that you understand to get a feel of the site before progressing to more complex titles.

Only deposit and withdrawal with sure banking options.

If you feel like you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, be sure to seek support from professional resources.

FAQs

What is the best online casino for real money in the US?

All of the incredible sites listed above provide an exemplary gaming experience. However, our experts particularly favor BetMGM Casino because of its top customer features and generous welcome bonus.

What are the top real money slot titles?

Some of our expert’s top slot title picks include:

Sweet Bonanza

Starburst

Cleopatra

Treasure Fair

Are the top real money casinos safe?

Players can rest assured that the leading real-money casinos listed in this article are extremely safe and have received valid licensing and certification from leading authorities.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.