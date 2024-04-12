Provided By

Best Sweepstakes Casinos in the US in 2024

Our experts have carefully handpicked the leading sites, ensuring all offer an exemplary gaming experience for our valued readers. Find our more below about the top sweeps casinos, fantastic welcome promotions and how these casinos work.

WOW Vegas – 35 Sweeps Coins + 1.75M WOW Coins Chumba – 2M FREE Gold Coins and 2 FREE Sweeps Coins High 5 Casino – FREE 5 SC plus 250 Gold Coins + 600 Diamonds Stake.us – Use Code STAKEUS and Get 250,000 GC and 25 Stake Cash BetRivers.net – Spin the wheel for up to 1,000 VC Vegas Gems – Use Code VEGASPROMO and Get Up To 1,000 Free Gems SweepSlots – 5,000 Gold Coins and 5 Sweeps Coins LuckyLand Slots – FREE 7,777 Gold Coins & 10 FREE Sweeps Coins

Review of the Best Sweepstakes Casinos

WOW Vegas

Despite only being launched in 2022, WOW Vegas has made its mark on the online gambling scene thanks to incredible features and extremely generous rewards. WOW Vegas flaunts over 800 slot titles operated by MW Services Limited, ensuring a theme suited to all. Some notable slot titles at WOW Vegas include Big Bass Splash, Voodoo Magic, and Thai Blossoms. Thanks to industry-leading software developers such as Pragmatic Play, Betsoft, and BGaming, users can look forward to seamless and well-functioning games.

When new customers enter the WOW Vegas site and create an account, they can claim the welcome bonus of 5 Sweepstakes Coins + 250,000 WOW Coins, with no bonus code required! The bonus is split up over three days as follows: day 1: 150.000 WOW coins + 3 SC, day 2: 50.000 WOW coins + 1 SC, and day 3: 50.000 WOW coins + 1 SC. Additionally, the site has an incredible deposit bonus of 30 Free Sweepstake Coins + 1.5 million WOW Coins for $9.99.

Chumba

As a well-known name in the online casino industry, it is no surprise that Chumba has made it onto our expert’s list of the leading sweepstakes casinos in the US. Named the number one sweepstakes casino experience in the country, lucky players can expect incredible customer qualities, including efficient customer service, wide accessibility across the US, and generous promotions for new and existing players.

New players at Chumba can claim the welcome offer of 2M FREE Gold Coins and 2 FREE Sweeps Coins, which users can enjoy on top games at the site and when redeeming potential prizes. Chumba also flaunts a deposit offer of 10,000,000 Gold Coins for $10 (Normally $30). Plus 30 FREE Sweeps Coins. This is an excellent deal that players should grab while they can.

High 5 Casino

Our experts guarantee that our valued readers will enjoy an incredible gaming experience, flaunting low-risk opportunities and lucrative customer rewards. High 5 Casino has undoubtedly made its mark in sweepstakes casinos, with wide accessibility in almost all US states and incredible software ensuring seamless functionality. Our experts particularly favored the current deposit offer of FREE 5 SC plus 250 Gold Coins + 600 Diamonds, with no bonus code required to claim. Users can enjoy the components of this promotion at the High 5 Casino site when accessing games and redeeming prizes.

Stake.us

Launched in 2022, Stake.us Casino has gained tremendous popularity and respect within the sweeps casino industry thanks to its incredible features and top-notch customer experience. As users enter the site, they are greeted with an easy-to-navigate interface with fantastic imagery and excellent functionality. Furthermore, the games library certainly does not disappoint, with over 560 slot titles, including customer favorites.

A notable aspect of Stake.us sweepstakes casinos is its generous bonuses, including the new player offer of Get 250,000 GC and 25 Stake Cash. Players must create an account and enter the promo code STAKEUS to claim this promotion.

BetRivers.net

As part of the well-known BetRivers franchise, BetRivers.net is one of the leading sweepstakes sites across the US. It offers a low-risk yet exciting casino-style experience for lucky users. Some key casino features that our experts particularly enjoyed include a broad games library with varieties such as slots, live dealer titles, and table games.

Additionally, BetRivers.net adopts top-notch software developers, including AGS, NetEnt, and Evolution Gaming, to ensure all games function well. Players will be pleased to hear that BetRivers.net offers a great range of generous promotions that are simple to claim, including ​​the Spin the Daily Wheel for free every day to win up to 1,000 VC$ offer. Users can also look forward to daily free credits when they log in every day.

Vegas Gems

Players looking for a free-to-play online casino experience bursting with the same incredible features found at a traditional site should check out Vegas Gems Casino. Customers at Vegas Gems can currently claim the no-purchase offer of up to 1,000 free gems, which can be enjoyed in several aspects of the site.

To claim this incredible offer, users must simply create an account with Vegas Gems and enter the promo code VEGASPROMO. Users who prefer to access the fantastic games library and bonuses on the go can do so via the dedicated mobile site accessible through your mobile browser. There is no mobile app at this time. However, this could change in the future.

SweepSlots

SweepSlots Casino is another leading sweepstakes casino site favored by our experts for its intuitive website and easy-to-navigate interface, contributing to an exemplary gaming experience. SweepSlots is under operation by Regal Technologies, and despite only a few years of experience within the online gaming industry, SweepSlots Casino has made a significant impact, treating players with an in-depth games library and incredible customer bonuses. New users who create an account with SweepSlots Casino can claim the welcome bonus of 5,000 Gold Coins and 5 Sweeps Coins.

LuckyLand Slots

Last but certainly not least, LuckyLand Slots is another of the best sweep casinos across the US. The site is highly rated thanks to its incredible features, including over 100 slot titles ranging in theme, fantastic customer support options, and lucrative customer promotions. As new LuckyLand Slots customers create an account with the site, they can claim the generous welcome bonus of FREE 7,777 Gold Coins & 10 FREE Sweeps Coins, which can be enjoyed across the casino. The bonuses don’t stop there, thanks to the deposit bonus of 50,000 Gold Coins for $4.99 (Normally $10). PLUS, 10 FREE Sweeps Coins!

What is a Sweepstakes Casino?

Sweepstakes and Social Casino sites differ largely from traditional online casinos due to the lack of real-money play they offer. Instead of cash, virtual currencies known as Gold and Sweeps Coins are used to access different aspects of the site. At social and sweepstakes casinos, players do not have to part ways with their own money to enjoy casino games and bonuses, making it a low-risk casino experience. Additionally, the lack of real money play makes sweepstakes casinos widely accessible in almost all US states.

What are Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins?

Gold and Sweeps Coins are the virtual currency used at Sweepstakes sites to play at the casino. Gold Coins are used to access casino-style games and can either be won via bonuses or purchased through a casino’s coin store in packages. On the other hand, Sweeps Coins cannot be purchased, only won. Sweeps Coins are also used to access games and redeem prizes, including gift vouchers and real cash.

How to Redeem Sweeps Coins Casino Winnings

It is certainly possible to redeem real cash and other exciting prizes from the leading sweepstakes casinos by following simple redemption procedures detailed by your chosen casino. A general redemption process involves exchanging your Sweeps Coins for prizes. You must submit a redemption request and meet the minimum redemption amount of 100 Sweeps Coins to redeem. Players should take note of an expiration date and wagering requirements during this process.

Sweepstakes vs Real Money Casinos

Some players may need to be aware of the differences between a traditional online casino and a sweepstakes site when deciding to follow sweepstakes casinos. Both flaunt exceptional customer features and gaming experiences, with a significant difference of free play and paying to play. At sweepstakes sites, players do not have to part ways with their cash to access the sites features; instead, virtual currencies known as Gold and Sweeps coins are used. This makes the experience less risky than traditional casinos, where users must pay to play.

Furthermore, sweepstakes sites are widely legalized compared to online casinos, as they are available in all US states, including Washington, Nevada, Idaho, and Michigan. The minimum gambling age is lower at sweepstakes casinos at 18+, whereas at traditional sites, it is 21+.

Despite clear differences between the two casino types, sweepstakes and real-money casinos also share several similarities that leave the decision on which to partake in is down to player preference. Both offer similar ranges of popular casino games, including slots, table games, and live dealer titles, all developed by top software providers. Furthermore, both casinos offer generous promotions for new and existing players. There will be different bonus requirements regarding deposits and claiming requirements; however, all are rewarding.

Sweepstakes Casinos Comparison

Brands Welcome Offer Promo Code Games Available The Top Game Title WOW Vegas 35 Sweeps Coins + 1.75M WOW Coins N/A Slots only Spellbinding Mystery – Pragmatic Play Chumba 2M FREE Gold Coins and 2 FREE Sweeps Coins N/A Slots, table games, and jackpots The Sand Princess – Microgaming High 5 Casino FREE 5 SC plus 250 Gold Coins + 600 Diamonds N/A Slots, table games, and live dealer games Valley of Fortunes – High 5 Games Stake.us Get 250,000 GC and 25 Stake Cash STAKEUS Slots and table games Chaos Crew – Hacksaw BetRivers.net Spin the wheel for up to 1,000 VC N/A Slots, table games, live dealer games, and sports betting Lightning Roulette – Evolution Gaming Vegas Gems Up To 1,000 Free Gems No Purchase VEGASPROMO Slots, crash, mines, and wheel Big Bass Hold & Spinner Megaways – Pragmatic Play SweepSlots 5,000 Gold Coins and 5 Sweeps Coins N/A Slots, jackpots, and table games Buffalo Power Megaways – Playson LuckyLand Slots FREE 7,777 Gold Coins & 10 FREE Sweeps Coins N/A Slots, jackpots, table games, and instant-win games Adios Pinata – LuckyLand

How to Choose the Best Sweepstakes Casino

Before recommending the leading sweepstakes casino sites to our valued readers, our experts thoroughly review each brand utilizing our strict criteria to ensure that each sweepstakes casino provides an exemplary gaming experience for players. To find out what to look for in your next sweepstakes casino site, keep reading.

Welcome Offers

One of the key aspects that our experts and players look for before partaking in a sweeps casino is the quality and size of the welcome offer. Welcome bonuses are an excellent way for new customers to earn potential rewards when they create an account with their chosen casino, making it a wonderful way to kick-start their online casino experience. Fortunately, all the casinos recommended above flaunt generous and straightforward welcome offers. Our expert’s top welcome offer pick is the WOW Vegas 5 Sweepstakes Coins + 250,000 WOW Coins sign-up bonus.

Game Selection

Our experts only recommend sweepstakes casinos that offer a large variety of games to ensure there is a high-quality title suited to all players. Therefore, it is recommended that casino players compare sweepstakes casino sites and the volume of games offered before committing. All of the casinos listed above offer hundreds of varieties, including top slots, table games, and interactive live dealer titles. The leading software developers also develop all games to ensure the utmost quality.

Customer Promos

As mentioned previously, customer promotions are a vital aspect that our experts will ensure our recommended sites excel in. Our experts look for bonuses, lucrative prizes, simple claiming processes, and fair terms when recommending the best sweepstakes casino sites to our readers. There is no better feeling than being rewarded while playing at a top site, and users can look forward to frequent and generous promotions from the leading sites within this article. A notable promotion is the Chumba Casino purchase offer of 10,000,000 Gold Coins for $10 (Normally $30), plus 30 FREE Sweeps Coins.

Gold Coin Bundles

The best US sweepstakes casinos will offer players a fantastic range of attractive Gold Coin bundles. Gold Coin bundles allow users to purchase a certain amount of Gold Coins to enjoy casino-style games. Players can even partake in Gold Coins purchase offers, including the 50,000 Gold Coins for $4.99 (Normally $10). PLUS, 10 FREE Sweeps Coins from LuckyLand Casino. Our experts also ensure that the purchase process of the Gold Coins bundles is straightforward and speedy.

Purchase Methods and Redemption Speed

While players are not required to part ways with their own funds at the best US sweepstakes casinos, it is important that a great selection of banking options are available when purchasing Gold Coin packages or redeeming prizes, including real cash. Fortunately, our expert-recommended sweepstakes sites flaunt several well-functioning and high-quality payment methods, including PayPal, Skrill, Credit and Debit cards, and online banking. Our experts have tested and approved all methods, noting fast transaction speeds and simple processes.

Sweepstakes Purchase Options

Casino Site PayPal Visa Skrill Apple Pay Online Banking WOW Vegas No Yes Yes Yes No Chumba No Yes Yes No Yes High 5 Casino Yes Yes Yes No Yes Stake.us No No No No No BetRivers.net Yes Yes No No Yes Vegas Gems No Yes Yes No No SweepSlots No Yes Yes No Yes LuckyLand Slots No Yes Yes No Yes

Sweepstakes Casino Games

One of the main game types primarily found at sweepstakes is slots; however, additional game types, including table games and live dealer options, add variety to a sweepstakes casino. Fortunately, our expert-recommended sites flaunt game libraries with hundreds of top-notch titles to suit all users. Read below to find out more.

Online Slots

As mentioned, slots are one of the most common game types found at the leading sweepstakes sites, thanks to their simplicity and versatility, with themes and options catering to all player types. Our recommended sites offer an immense collection of slots from industry-leading software developers, including Pragmatic Play, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming, ensuring high-quality graphics and fast loading speeds. Some top slot titles include Egyptian Dreams, Lightning Nudge, and Big Bass Bonanza.

Roulette

Another classic casino game found at the best US sweepstakes sites is roulette. In this game, the dealer drops a ball into a spinning wheel, and the winning number is revealed. Originally played in land-based casinos, roulette has gained great popularity online. Players can find many variants at the leading sweepstakes sites, including European Roulette, American Roulette, and Live Roulette.

Blackjack

Players looking for an exciting yet simple online table game should check out blackjack at the top sweepstakes sites. Blackjack is favored for its ease of use and speed, providing fun for all players. To partake in blackjack, users are virtually dealt cards and given an option to hit, double down, or stand. Some variations of online blackjack include European Blackjack, Progressive Blackjack, and Vegas Strip Blackjack.

Live-Dealer

Our experts particularly favored the range of live dealer games at the best sweepstakes casinos in the US. Live dealer titles give players an immersive and interactive gaming experience thanks to live streaming, excellent dealers, and competitive opponents. Users can choose from various live games such as Lightning Roulette, Interactive Gamershows, and Super Sic Bo. To access leading live dealer titles, create an account with one of the top sweepstakes casinos today.

Bingo

Bingo is known for its land-based version, which is famously enjoyed in physical bingo halls. Players will be pleased to hear that this classic and straightforward game is available at the best sweepstakes casinos. The aim of bingo is to complete specific patterns on your bingo card to succeed. Bingo online creates the same suspenseful and exciting experience that players expect from a physical game.

How to Get Started with Sweeps Cash Casinos

Our readers will be pleased to hear that creating an account and enjoying the leading US sweepstakes sites could not be easier, with a completion time of a few minutes. To find out how to get started with the best sites, follow the guide below.

Begin by selecting the Sweeps Casino you wish to participate in. Then, follow the link within this article to access the site’s homepage. Once on your chosen casino’s interface, select ‘Sign Up’ to begin registration. You must enter all required information on the form, including your full name, email address, and login details. To verify your sweepstakes account, select the link sent to your email inbox. Be sure to read and accept all terms and conditions. Once you have completed all the above steps, you can enjoy your chosen Sweepstakes Casino and relish its generous bonuses and game varieties.

Sweepstakes Legal Information

Our experts highly recommend that our valued readers become informed on the legal information surrounding the leading sweepstakes casinos before partaking in them to avoid any unwanted surprises and confusion. All aspects are detailed further below.

Where are Sweepstakes Casinos Legal?

One key difference between sweepstakes and traditional casinos is that sweepstakes sites are legal in almost all US states, excluding Washington, Michigan, Nevada, and Idaho. This wide legality means that players across the majority of the US can enjoy the incredible features of the best sweepstakes casinos. It is always important to check that you are located in a legal state before partaking in a sweepstakes site.

Sweeps Coins are always Free

The main principle of sweepstakes casinos is that users are not required to pay to play. Instead, virtual currencies known as Gold and Sweeps Coins are used to access casino-style games and to redeem prizes. Sweeps coins are always free to redeem from a casino as they cannot be purchased, only won via promotions. The only exception to this is if a user receives free Sweeps Coins as part of a Gold Coin package purchase.

Redemptions

When redeeming any prizes from a sweepstakes casino, players must follow a prize redemption process to ensure all meets the requirements of the casino site. Some key aspects to consider when completing a redemption is any wagering requirements and expiration dates. Furthermore, most casinos will provide a minimum redemption amount which player must meet in order to redeem prizes.

FAQs

What are Sweepstakes Casinos?

The leading sweepstakes site offers free gameplay thanks to using Gold and Sweeps Coins to access games and redeem prizes. Players are not required to pay to play at sweepstakes sites.

Can I win real money from a Sweeps Casino?

Yes, it is possible to win cash at sweeps casinos. However, players must follow the prize redemption process, which depends on the casino in which they participate.

Are Sweepstakes Casinos legal in the US?

Sweepstakes Casinos are legal in all US states, excluding Idaho, Michigan, Washington, and Nevada.