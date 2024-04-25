Provided By

Heart Bingo Welcome Offer 2024: Expert Review of Top Features and More

Are you a newbie to online bingo or just looking for a new site to shake up your experience? Either way, we recommend taking a look at Heart Bingo! This is one of the most successful bingo sites in the UK and provides a service to match that reputation. Sign up today using our link to receive a bonus of £10 + 50 free spins. Keep reading to learn more about this great brand, including stand-out features, how to sign up, and the great welcome bonus.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

An Introduction to Heart Bingo: Who Are They?

Heart is a recognisable name in the UK thanks to its popular radio station, but not everyone knows it also runs one of the best online bingo sites in the country. Heart Bingo is a clean, user-friendly site with a full library of Pragmatic Play bingo titles, which you can be confident will always have others to play with. Additionally, you’ll find an expansive library of slot games, Slingo, and even live dealer titles!

Heart Bingo also offers a decent range of promotions, including a free bingo room for new players! However, we feel they are limited in variety, if not in number. We also noticed that Heart lacks any kind of rewards programme, which could turn off more dedicated players. However, with its industry-leading network, mobile-friendly platform, and exclusive bingo games, users will be well cared for regardless.

Pros and Cons of Heart Bingo

There are many reasons why you should play at Heart Bingo, but there are also a few drawbacks to playing here. Here are some of the reasons you might choose to stay or click away:

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ A wide variety of bingo games are available No VIP or rewards programme Industry-leading bingo network Minimal payment options Mobile-friendly service Free bingo rooms Friendly customer support service

Step By Step Guide: Sign Up To Heart Bingo

Has Heart Bingo caught your eye? Lucky for you, signing up with Heart Bingo has never been easier! Just follow these easy steps to get playing bingo in no time:

Use our link to reach the Heart Bingo sign-up page and click ‘Join Here’ to start. Create your new account — this will require private information like your name, age, address, and email. Start the verification process — you can’t withdraw until you’ve verified your account, and it’s a long process, so we recommend starting as soon as possible. Make your first deposit of at least £5 through a valid payment method. Wager the £5 on any slot game except Aviator and a few others outlined in the T&Cs. Claim your bonus funds from the promotions page. Use your bonus within seven days of receipt!

Heart Bingo Welcome Bonus

Create a new account using our affiliate link to claim a £10 slot bonus and 50 free spins on Heart Bonanza after spending £5 or more. The slot bonus can be used freely on any slot game (except Aviator and a few others, which can be found in the T&Cs), and the free spins are exclusively for use on the Heart Bonanza game.

Your slot bonus has a wagering requirement of 40x, and the maximum you can withdraw from it is £400. The free spins have no wagering requirements, and each one is worth 20p. All bonuses will expire if not used (or fully wagered) within seven days of receipt.

If this offer doesn’t appeal to you, why not check out our list of the top UK bingo bonuses?

Heart Bingo New Customer Offer T&Cs

18+ New Customers only. Opt In, Deposit and Spend £5 within 7 days. Get £10 Slots Bonus with 40x wagering to withdraw max £400 + 50 Free Spins. Rewards expire after 7 days. Card/Apple Pay payment only. Click for T&Cs | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Best Features at Heart Bingo

Heart Bingo has many excellent features to offer players, even more than just the games. Here’s a rundown of everything you can expect from playing with Heart Bingo!

Promotions and Offer

Heart’s collection of promotions is on the smaller side, but it is unique compared to a lot of the competition. Heart Bingo hosts a free bingo room for new players as well as a rewards wheel. You can also claim what Heart calls ‘Pick ‘n’ Mix’ bonuses, which can be claimed once a week by wagering a specific amount of money and redeeming a random selection of bonuses, like free tickets, bonuses and even cash.

Game Library

Heart’s selection of bingo games covers all the major variations you could hope for, including 90, 75, 80 and 30-ball bingo. No matter what kind of bingo experience you’re after, you’ll find something worthwhile at Heart Bingo. The slots collection is on the smaller side compared to competitors, but Heart features many exclusive titles to ensure that this is a unique experience for everyone.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

This is the one place where Heart unfortunately drops the ball. Only a handful of payment options are available at Heart Bingo: Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and PayPal. This does limit accessibility for some players, but on the flip side, these methods are all safe, reliable and efficient. The fastest withdrawal speed at Heart Bingo is just 30 minutes! Although that will be after the internal processing speed, but that too is faster than average at just 24 hours.

Compatibility with Mobile

Heart understands the importance of catering to the mobile market in the modern age of the internet. We rely on our mobile phones and tablets more and more for internet access, with some people using them exclusively! That’s why we’re glad to see that Heart Bingo is a mobile-friendly website with a fantastic mobile browser adaptation. And you can even download the desiccated mobile apps for a streamlined experience, although they have mixed reviews.

User Experience and Customer Support

The user experience at Heart Bingo is superb. The site itself is user-friendly and easy to navigate, both on PC and mobile platforms. Additionally, Heart Bingo’s customer service is one of the best around, operating 24/7 and with many different contacts, including live chat, email, telephone and even text! The FAQs are also very helpful if you’d rather find your answer on your own.

Safety and Security

Heart Bingo is an established UK gambling site, so you know it has a solid licence attached to it. This site has multiple gambling licences with the UKGC and the GBGA. Thanks to this, you know it’s a site that treats its customers fairly, in line with the letter of the law. The security at Heart Bingo is also sturdy, with SSL encryption employed across the site, especially over the transactions. This is a site you can trust with your patronage and data.

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please don’t hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Heart Bingo bonus?

Create a new Heart Bingo account using our link to receive a £10 slot bonus and 50 free spins when you deposit and spend £5.

Is there a Heart Bingo bonus code?

You don’t need a bonus code to claim the Heart Bingo welcome bonus.

What games does Heart Bingo offer?

Heart Bingo offers all your favourite bingo variations like 90 and 75-ball bingo, along with plenty of instant win games and slots!