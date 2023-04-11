Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Better understand market behaviour

BMLL is the leading, independent provider of harmonised, historical data and analytics to the Capital Markets. By bringing Level 3 historical data to the world’s most sophisticated market participants, including banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds, global exchange groups and academic institutions, researchers and quants can carry out necessary analysis to understand how markets behave and better inform trading decisions.

BMLL Vantage is the intuitive analytics platform for US and European equities and ETFs. It offers sales traders, analysts, quants, exchanges and ETF issuers access to the most granular Level 3 order book data and analytics to understand market behaviour without the need to code. The collaborative functionality enables analysis to be shared between teams, or exported to clients, enabling better and more rapid decision making, while easy access to the powerful product gives users the ability to create analytics visualisations. Non-technical users can gain insights that would otherwise require a quant resource.

