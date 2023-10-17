Bellway: Tough mortgage market sees profit before tax fall of 18 per cent

Plans to scrap rules which prevent developers polluting waterways and wetlands during and after construction were last month voted down.

Property developer Bellway said underlying profit before tax fell by 18.1 per cent to £532.6m it its preliminary results as the company continues to be impacted by tough mortgage rates which impact buyer demand.

The FTSE 250 housebuilder said revenues also dipped 3.7 per cent to £3.4bn and housing completion fell 2.3 per cent to 10, 954 new builds in the term.

As a result of the unruly buyer market Bellway said it expects the average selling price of a home in the next financial year to be around £295k down from £310k in 2023.

The company also said its was targeting the completion of around 7,500 homes down and plans to end the year with a “higher order book”.

Bellway also noted that it was continuing to trade in line with company expectations.

Jason Honeyman, group chief executive, said:”Bellway has delivered a resilient performance against a backdrop of rising mortgage interest rates and challenging market conditions.

“Looking ahead, our operational strength and experienced teams will enable the Group to successfully navigate a changing market, and we will maintain a clear focus on delivering high-quality homes to our customers and making further progress against the priorities set out in our ‘Better with Bellway’ sustainability strategy. “

He added: “The depth of our land bank and robust balance sheet provide ongoing strategic flexibility and scope for outlet growth in the year ahead.

“Notwithstanding the near-term market challenges, Bellway remains very well-placed to capitalise on future growth opportunities and to continue creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”