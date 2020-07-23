Belgium tightens coronavirus measures following spike in infections

Belgium is set to tighten its coronavirus containment measures following a sharp spike in infections, Prime Minister Sophie ilmes announced today, with face masks and tracing measures set to be made compulsory.

The European country reported a 91 per cent hike in new infections last week, forcing the government to U-turn on plans to relax social distancing measures today.

New measures set to come into effect on Saturday will see Belgians forced to wear a mask in public spaces including high streets and outdoor markets, along with compulsory face coverings for non-seated customers in all bars and restaurants.

As in the UK, hospitality venues will be required to take a register of customers’ contact details to facilitate tracing in case of localised outbreaks. Off licenses, liquor stores and other late-night shops will have to close by 10pm.

Belgium introduced a nationwide lockdown on 18 March in a bid to curb the rapid spread of infection, which has so far claimed 9,808 lives in a country that has one of the world’s highest fatality rates per capita.

“The latest figures should not throw us into panic but have to be taken seriously,” Wilmes said in a news conference today.

However, Belgium’s local authorities have warned that they may have to restore full lockdowns on communities if infection rates continue to rise around the country.

The public will still be allowed to meet as many as 15 friends a week, Wilmes said today, after the government last week said they were considering slashing the number to 10.

The new measures are set to be enforced for at least five weeks, with a potential easing of restrictions earmarked for 1 September, the PM added, in a sign of hope for the country’s revenue-driving trade fairs.