Be part of something Glorious this Summer 

Race winner Kieran Shoemark on Lady Bowthorpe (orange cap) and the rest of the field start the Qatar Nassau Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The Qatar Goodwood Festival, which takes place from Tuesday 1 to Saturday 5 August, is one of the undisputed highlights of the British sporting calendar and social.



The Racing

As one of Britain’s oldest and most prestigious horseracing amphitheatres, the hallowed turf of Goodwood Racecourse hosted its first public race meeting in 1802. Today, 19 days of racing across the summer season are on offer with a record prize pool of over £8 million awarded to winning connections.

The flagship Qatar Goodwood Festival will feature 13 Group races attracting the who’s who from racing’s global stage. Day one gets underway with the historic Goodwood Cup, the highest ranked stayers race in the world.

The best milers go head-to-head on day two in the most valuable race of the festival for the £1 million Qatar Sussex Stakes. A race famed for many an epic ‘Duel on the Downs,’ in recent years. Thursday features a celebration of the best fillies and mares in the world, Japanese trained racehorse Dierdre raised the roof when successful in the Qatar Nassau Stakes in 2019.

A total of four quality Group races on Friday, with the headline King George Qatar Stakes featuring the fastest horses in the world. The Coral Stewards’ Cup cavalry charge on Saturday concludes the week.

Hospitality to Savour

Each enclosure offers a wealth of places to eat and drink alongside exceptional experiences.

Unique entertaining spaces include the Charlton Hunt Restaurant, where accents of walnut and marble pair with menus celebrating the finest local produce.

Shared bars such as botanical-themed Sussex Roof Garden, are perfect for that family reunion or celebratory occasion, while the Sussex Lounge bar offers a more informal place to use as a base for group get togethers.

The perfect pour

If soaking up the sultry summer atmosphere with friends and family over a beverage is your go-to, why not sip a gin cocktail in the Nicholson Gin Pavilion, where racegoers can look forward to sampling an exquisite London Dry, flavoured with ten beautiful botanicals.

What’s more the Gusbourne Sparkling Wine Package will allow guests to celebrate at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, with a complimentary bottle of Vintage English Sparkling Wine, alongside a £15 food voucher and enclosure ticket.

Grab a refreshing Goodwood Beer brewed using homegrown malted barley or choose from a range of craft ales from the Brixton Brewery Craft Ale Bar. Complimentary strawberries and cream for Richmond and Gordon racegoers will add to the sense of occasion when offered daily across the festival.

Entertainment

The Earl’s Lawn is the place to be and be seen this summer. Located at the heart of the Gordon Enclosure, live music and Instagram-worthy moments provide the perfect pièce de resistance.

Headlining will be the ever-popular saxophonist group Entourage, before a live set will be hosted by DJ Sarah Bo Parker, party tunes will be will undoubtedly be the theme across the five days.

Back by popular demand to the Lennox Enclosure, live music is sure to leave racegoers dancing until the sunset.

Fashion to the fore

Fashionistas flock to the Qatar Goodwood Festival with sensational style hitting an all-time high come Ladies’ Day on Thursday 3 August.

Racegoers are encouraged to dress with a natural flare while being comfortable and cool. The Panama Hat is an icon of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, worn by women and men alike. Its wide brim is perfect for shielding your eyes from the sun, and its timeless style makes it the perfect addition to any outfit.

Goodwood celebrates sensational style on Friday, with racegoers encouraged to wear the signature pastel blue and white colours of L’Ormarins for a chance to win a trip of-a-lifetime to South Africa.

Fun for the family

The Lennox Enclosure is fantastic for a family day out, owing to its relaxed surroundings. A large children’s playground and flat grassy picnic spots next to the running rail put racegoers close to on-course action as the race unfolds with tickets starting from just £21.

At the height of the British School Summer Holidays, the Qatar Goodwood Festival offers all under 18’s the opportunity to go racing free of charge when accompanied by an adult.

Be part of something Glorious Goodwood Racecourse is tailor-made for a group get together, so if you are planning on attending The Qatar Goodwood Festival as part of a group of 5 or more, make sure that you take advantage of our fantastic group ticket rates available for the Gordon and Lennox Enclosures, where up to 20% off can be obtained at checkout.

Standard admission purchases can benefit from the early-bird booking window with adult tickets available from just £21 until midnight on 31 May 2023.



