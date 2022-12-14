BBC must boost digital to stand up to Netflix

The BBC must boost its digital leadership if it’s going to keep up with US streaming giants, says a new report.

The National Audit Office said that although the broadcaster had made strides in establishing its online presence with the iPlayer, the tech was lagging behind the likes of Netflix.

While Netflix has a budget of around £1.7bn a year, the Beeb’s spend has dropped to £98m.

“The BBC is seeking to attract the same audience as other media providers and has significantly lower funding for developing its digital products,” the government’s independent spending body said.

The BBC’s licence fee was frozen earlier this year for two years, leaving the broadcaster scrambling for cash and forced to make cuts.

Some of these cuts have been made across local radio, as well as plans to merge news programmes.

BBC director general Tim Davie has set out plans to make the BBC a digital first broadcaster over the coming decades.