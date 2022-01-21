Bat Out of Hell singer Meat Loaf dies age 74

DEFIANCE, OH – OCTOBER 25: Musician Meat Loaf performs during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney at Defiance High School on October 25, 2012 in Defiance, Ohio. Mitt Romney is campaigning in Ohio with less than two weeks to go before the election. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Meat Loaf, the singer best known for the “Bat Out of Hell” album, has died at the age of 74, a statement on his official Facebook page said this morning.

The American singer and actor, otherwise known as Michael Lee Aday, had a career spanning six decades, and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

The statement said: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

“His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.

“Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.”

The post added: “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

“From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”