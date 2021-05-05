Barclays to offer climate vote to investors next year

Barclays will offer investors a vote on its climate policy at next year’s investor meeting after pressure from activists and shareholders to become greener.

The bank will devise extra climate targets in consultation with shareholders, its chairman Nigel Higgins told a webcast investor meeting today.

Barclays set itself a target in March 2020 to reach net zero for its own carbon emissions and the activities it finances by 2050.

Despite these commitments, activists have said the bank is not moving fast enough.

They requisitioned a vote at the AGM demanding Barclays to do more, which the bank has advised shareholders to vote against.

