Banking watchdog calls in PwC for Goldman Sachs reporting probe

The UK’s banking watchdog has reportedly called in a Big Four accountancy firm to examine Goldman Sachs’ regulatory reporting in its London operation.

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has hired audit firm PwC to carry out a so-called skilled person’s report on Goldman Sachs International, Sky News reported.

The appointment follows concerns about supervision at some of the City’s largest banks and the quality of information being provided to the PRA.

Last month Sky reported that Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley were being assessed in a similar manner.

The PRA was contacted for comment.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

More to follow.

