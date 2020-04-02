Bank of England snaps up £1.9bn of company debt via coronavirus scheme

The Bank of England has injected £1.9bn into UK companies since 23 March via its short-term lending programme, figures have shown, as it tries to shore up the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.



The figures show high demand for the Bank’s covid corporate finance facility (CCFF), through which it buys companies’ short-term debt, known as commercial paper.



The CCFF is a key plank of the government’s £330bn lending programme that it hopes will keep the economy on its feet during the coronavirus pandemic.



