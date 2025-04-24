Balfour Beatty secures a further £670m of work in Texas

Leo Quinn departs following a more than 10-year stint at the helm of the UK’s biggest contractor in which he has slashed debts significantly.

Balfour Beatty has won a £670m contract to reconstruct part of a major interstate highway through Dallas in Texas.

The project, awarded by the Texas Department of Transportation, involves the reconstruction of a 3.7km section of the Interstate 30 route on the east side of Dallas County.

It aims to increase the number of general-purpose lanes from six to 12, alongside the construction of nine crossings.

Balfour’s fresh deal follows a prior £575m award with the Texas government in November to rebuild part of the Interstate 35 through Austin.

“This contract award marks a significant milestone in Balfour Beatty’s 30-year partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation and our proven track record of successful project delivery,” the construction group’s outgoing boss Leo Quinn said on Thursday.

“With decades of experience executing complex roadway projects in Dallas, and an in-depth understanding of the region’s infrastructure, we are uniquely positioned to deliver these essential improvements.

“This work will not only enhance connectivity and reduce congestion but also foster long-term economic growth and opportunity across the region.”

Preconstruction will begin in 2026 and is estimated to last five years.

Shares in Balfour Beatty edged up 0.51 per cent in early deals. The construction firm is in the midst of a £125m share buyback programme and has consistently hiked dividends in recent results.

Other contracts it has won include a £363m deal with the National Grid for work on the East Anglian electricity network, and a £185m scheme to dual the A9 motorway in Scotland.