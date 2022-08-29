Baker Hughes staff in Scotland begin walk out over contract changes

Over 100 staff at Baker Hughes operations in Scotland began a two week strike today over the company’s use of ‘fire and rehire’ tactics.

Trade union Unite estimates that the contractual changes put forward by Baker Hughes – one of the world’s largest oil field services companies – would wipe off 29 per cent of workers’ annual wages.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The proposal to cut our members’ pay by over £10,000 through fire and rehire tactics is a new low for an industry plagued by corporate greed.”

A spokesman for Baker Hughes said: “We are disappointed to have reached this stage, having consulted extensively on an outcome which addresses both the business challenges and financial impact on employees.”

“We believe the announcement of strike action was premature: Unite the Union confirmed the proposed action on Monday, August 8 – a full day before the outcome of the consultation was announced. This meant Union members voted for strike action without having all the facts,” the spokesman added.

The strike action will last until the morning of 14 September, with a series of 48-hour stoppages taking place after that until 16 November.

Baker Hughes, one of the largest employers in Angus, operates two sites in Montrose, at Charleton Road and Forties Industrial Estate on Brent Avenue.

The company employs around 250 workers who develop manufacturing and engineering processes, such as industrial 3D printing and virtual reality tools, for the oil and gas industry.