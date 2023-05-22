Atome Energy shares leap after Baker Hughes snaps up stake

Atome's chair Peter Levine said the deal showed major firms were recognising the potential of its energy and fertiliser projects and was "a vote of confidence" in its management and business.

Atome Energy’s share price jumped over 10 per cent this morning after US oil services company Baker Hughes snapped up a 6.6 per cent stake in the London-listed green hydrogen and ammonia firm.

Atome today also said it would expand its green fertiliser production.

Agricultural and food companies are under increased pressure to reduce their carbon footprint while also meeting the continuous rising demand for food from a growing population.

Olivier Mussat, chief executive, said it was “very excited” about being one of the world’s first companies aiming to bring green fertiliser to market on a global scale by 2025.

“Greening nitrogen-based fertilisers is one of the fastest ways to meet the climate goals of those companies as well as ensuring security of supply. This is why green fertiliser is expected to be one of the fastest growing industry segments of the decade,” Mussat said.

The AIM-listed firm’s share price closed up 8.51 per cent to 102p from 98p.