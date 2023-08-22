Back Ryan’s Bergerac to start Ebor meeting with a bang

Kevin Ryan’s Bergerac won this race 12 months ago

KEVIN Ryan often does well when targeting sprints at York and won this race (1.50pm) last year with BERGERAC, who showed serious speed to break from stall two and lead against the far side rail.

That’s a sore point for me, as he edged out my own King Of Stars in a head-bobbing finish, but he looks worthy of close attention back at the scene of his biggest success.

Once again, he is reasonably drawn in stall 10 and should be able to race on the far side, which looks to be where the majority of the pace is.

While he hasn’t shown much in three starts so far this season, a return to this contest looks to have been the plan and he now races off a three-pound lower mark than when scoring last season.

Considering Ryan’s five-year-old has plenty in his favour, the 20/1 available in places means he makes plenty of each-way appeal.

With a strong pace likely on the far side of the track, things could set up well for horses that like to close from off the speed and MONDAMMEJ is one that immediately springs to mind.

Often a difficult horse to win with, Antony Brittain’s six-year-old needs everything to fall right for him, but has run well at York in the past, including when going down by less than a length here in May this season.

That came off a higher mark than the 94 he runs off today, and at around 14/1 he’s another likely each-way proposition.

With the World Pool in operation, I’ll be throwing both in a Quinella along with top-weight EQUILATERAL, who is used to running at a much higher level, and the in-form INTRINSIC BOND.

POINTERS

Bergerac e/w 1.50pm York

Mondammej e/w 1.50pm York

Bergerac, Mondammej, Equilateral, Intrinsic Bond

(World Pool Quinella) 1.50pm York