BA owner IAG to power a tenth of flights with sustainable fuels by 2030

British Airways owner IAG has today committed to powering 10 per cent of its flights with sustainable aviation fuels by 2030.

The carrier group said that doing so would remove 2m tonnes from its annual emissions footprint, which it equated to taking 1m cars from the road per year.

It is the first European airline to commit to such a target, amid a new focus on the carbon footprint of industries like aviation.

Earlier this week the UK government announced the its new emissions target for 2035 – to cut emissions by 78 per cent on 1990 levels – would for the first time include the emissions from international aviation.

At the moment, such emissions make up 7.0 per cent of the UK’s overall footprint, according to the Committee on Climate Change’s latest carbon budget.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps welcomed IAG’s move, saying: “Just this week we’ve set the world’s most ambitious climate change target, and IAG’s agenda-setting commitment is clear evidence of the progress we are making.

“These kinds of initiatives, along with our work through the Jet Zero Council, will help us rapidly accelerate towards our net zero targets as we build back better out of the pandemic.”

Over the next 20 years, IAG – which also houses carriers Iberia, Vueling, and Aer Lingus – will commit $400m in the development of sustainable aviation fuel.

Rather than being refined from petroleum, these fuels are made from plant seed oils or waste fats.

Luis Gallego, IAG’s chief executive, said: “For more than a decade, IAG has led the airline industry’s actions to reduce its carbon footprint. It’s clearly challenging to transition to a low carbon business model but, despite the current pandemic, we remain resolute in our climate commitments.

“Government support is critical to meet this target by attracting investment to construct sustainable aviation fuel plants that will deliver enough supply for the airline industry, creating highly valued green jobs and economic growth at global scale”.