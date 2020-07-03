People from England will be able to go to more than 50 countries from 10 July without having to quarantine on return, the government has announced.

The full list of countries will be published later today but ministers have already named France, Germany, Spain and Italy among those exempted from the blanket restrictions.

The announcement met with relief from the travel sector, which has repeatedly warned the government that the quarantine rules risked causing huge economic damage to an already battered sector.

Thousands of jobs have already been lost across the aviation and travel sectors due to the coronavirus pandemic, with airlines especially desperate to try and claw back some of the summer season.

‘The start of a turning point’

Gatwick chief executive Stewart Wingate welcomed the announcement, saying it sent a clear message that it was now safe to go on holiday.

“Alongside changes to the Government’s official travel advice, this announcement provides a significant boost to consumer confidence and sends a very clear message that it is now safe to take summer holidays abroad, visit family and friends and take international business trips again”, he said.

“We look forward to publication later today of what we hope will be an extensive list of countries that will be exempt from the need to self-isolate on return to the UK and we welcome the fact this will be kept under close review.

“The aviation industry has a long way to go to in its recovery from this pandemic however today’s news will hopefully mark the start of a turning point.”

London ‘damaged for no reason’

The 14-day quarantine rule had met with dismay from the wider business community, with many warning that it would effectively shut the UK off from global trade.

Although he also welcomed today’s scrapping of the measure, London Chamber of Commerce chief executive Richard Burge said that “London’s role as a global city had been damaged for no reason” by the quarantine.

“International business travel, and tourism, are vital to many sectors of the UK economy, so it’s welcome that our country is effectively once again open for business”, he said.

“But this is the approach that should have been taken at the outset, not the absurd blanket quarantine.

“Britain’s participation in world trade was unnecessarily delayed and London’s role as a global city has been damaged for no reason”.

Dale Keller of the Board of Airline Representatives said that the UK should look to ape the EU’s approach and open to a similar number of countries.

“Every day that overseas markets are closed is costing the UK heavily in lost jobs, collapsing trade and negative social impacts, and we urge the UK Government to continually review and expand the list countries as soon as the criteria is met”, he warned.

‘A more practical solution’

The Business Travel Association, which had been pushing for ‘business travel corridors’ to key corporate destinations around the world, said that it “cautiously” welcomed the step.

“The BTA has never supported quashing quarantine completely”, it said.

“Safety must remain paramount, and the traffic-light system is a more practical solution to the evolving global situation”.