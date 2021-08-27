August sees highest numbers of commuters into the City this year

August has seen the highest number of commuters travelling into the City since the pandemic began, new data from Transport for London (TfL) today shows.

Since lockdown was lifted in July, more and more people have headed back to their offices, in a positive omen for the future of the Square Mile.

19 August was the busiest day for City stations so far this year, with more than 26,000 entry and exit taps at Farringdon and almost 45,000 at Canary Wharf, TfL said.

For Bank station, the busiest day of the year remains 12 August, when there were 50,000 entry and exit taps.

Overall, Tube ridership numbers have continued to grow across the network throughout the summer holiday period.

On weekdays ridership is hitting on average 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, a figure that rises to 60 per cent on the weekends.

That translates into more than 1.8m journeys a day across the Tube network, with growth concentrated in the evening peak period.

Bus passenger numbers, ridership on the London Overground, and trips to Heathrow Airport have all increased in recent weeks as well.

Vernon Everitt, managing director for customers, communication and technology said: “Ridership on our services continues to recover as more and more people head out to enjoy London’s vibrant shops, leisure and entertainment.

“We’re welcoming customers back to a transport network that is cleaner than ever, with an enhanced cleaning regime, hospital grade cleaning products, widely available hand sanitiser and UV light fittings on escalator handrails to kill viruses.

“We remain focused on providing safe, clean and convenient services for everyone. And beyond the Bank holiday weekend we’ll be ready to support a further increase in ridership as the holiday season draws to a close and more Londoners return to their workplaces.”