Augmented reality set to give Formula E racegoers a taste of Saudi’s natural wonder

Formula E, the global all-electric racing championship, will land at the ExCel Centre this weekend, but it won’t just be the sleek lines of the racing cars that attract racegoers’ attention.

Saudia, the Saudi Arabian airline, will host an ‘augmented reality’ zone that promises to take attendees to the Kingdom via ‘underwater’ tours of the Red Sea and a fly-by through the country’s Al Shaq Great Canyon.

Saudia is one of a number of growing airlines in the region, having invested significantly in recent years to up its presence around the globe.

The company is looking to double down on links with motosport as a key sponsor of the Formula E World Championships.

Punters will also get the chance to enjoy an augmented reality ride behind the wheel of a Formula E car at the Saudia stall as part of the company’s Take Your Seat campaign.