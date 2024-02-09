Attack of the clones: How Heston and Ottolenghi were targetted by scammers using Companies House

Top chefs and restaurants have been hit by scammers, with Heston Blumenthal and Yotam Ottolenghi among those targeted.

The scam involves creating “clones” of restaurants with Companies House in order to apply for loans and bank accounts and to buy expensive stock from suppliers.

The fraudulent companies are often misspellings of the real businesses and are registered to the genuine company addresses. Examples include businesses registered under “Blumenthall” and “Ottolenghii”, both adding an extra letter to the surname.

A BBC investigation revealed 750 such false companies have appeared on Companies House in the last six weeks.

Adrianus Warmenhoven, cybersecurity expert at NordVPN, said: “Brazen fraudsters targeting renowned chefs’ restaurants like Hesto Blumenthal and Yotam Ottolenghi serve as a stark reminder of cybercriminals’ evolving tactics.

“But it’s not just the big names at risk, smaller restaurants are vulnerable too — especially if scammers can access personal details.

“This breach underscores the urgent need for stricter verification on Companies House. However, it’s also vital for businesses to safeguard potentially vulnerable information from falling into the wrong hands.

“In today’s digital era, oversharing on platforms like LinkedIn can inadvertently invite identity theft. While networking and showcasing expertise are important, divulging excessive details to the public, such as personal addresses and financial information, can provide cybercriminals with a roadmap to exploitation.

“It’s vital for businesses to strike a balance between professional visibility while also protecting sensitive information. Security training for employees and robust data protection can be a way to make sure the most important information is kept watertight. Remember, in the digital age, less is more when it comes to guarding against identity theft.”