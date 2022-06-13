ATOME appoints engineer to oversee Paraguayan green project

London-listed hydrogen specialist Atome Energy (ATOME) has named AECOM as the owner’s engineer for its 60 MW renewable project in Paraguay.

AECOM is a US based multi-national Fortune 500 infrastructure consultancy firm, and will act as ATOME’s representative to oversee and deliver the project, which is based in Villeta.

ATOME is working in partnership with ANDE, Paraguay’s national electricity producer, to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia via a new substation on the River Paraguay.

It is the largest project in ANDE’s history and consists of 100 per cent renewable power in terms of energy generation.

The appointment of AECOM reflects the ahead-of-schedule development of the project, with the ATOME targeting large scale production of green hydrogen and ammonia for the global fertiliser market by 2025.

Meanwhile, ATOME’s other large-scale projects in Paraguay and Iceland, in aggregate being in excess of 350MW, are progressing in line with expectations

The company’s mobility division is also continuing its project to generate hydrogen for heavy road transport, with first revenue generation set for the first part of 2023 onwards

ATOME currently operates on the FTSE AIM All-Share index, and its shares were up 4.85 per cent ahead of trading this week.