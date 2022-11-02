Aston Martin warns of higher costs as supply chain disruptions weigh on margins

Aston Martin Lagonda Global has warned that higher costs from disrupted supply chains will weigh on margins, lowering its wholesale delivery volume forecast for the year.

The London-listed company said that due to supply chain challenges and logistics disruptions wholesale volumes decreased by four per cent year-on-year to 4,060.

Despite lower wholesale volumes, revenue jumped by 16 per cent year-on-year to £857m and revenue from the third quarter alone increased by more than a third to £316m.

More to follow.