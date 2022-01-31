Asda becomes first supermarket to trial self-checkout automated age verification

Asda announced it will be the first supermarket to trial automated age verification at self-checkouts, speeding up customer experience.

From this week, customers in Asda’s Pudsey and Stevenage stores can use privacy preserving age estimation tech when purchasing alcohol, which works via a camera in the self-checkout screen to accurately estimate a customer’s age.

The initiative is part of a Home Office test to allow the trial of technologies that can assist in the requirement for age verification in the retail sale of alcohol.

Shoppers purchasing alcohol can simply look at a camera to verify their age before completing their purchase. If the system detects a customer looks younger than 25, they can prove their age through the Yoti and Post Office EasyID apps.

Those who do not wish to use the digital system at the self-checkouts have the option to show their ID to an Asda worker.

It will run until the end of May and the technology will only be used for the purchase of alcohol products during the trial.

Digital identity software is the latest technology to be tested in Asda’s Stevenage store, as the grocer will also trial the use of sensors to help quickly detect things like the need to open more checkouts at peak times to manage queues.

Asda is also launching a trial early next month that will allow colleagues in four stores to test payments via the mobile Scan and Go app, where they can scan, bag and pay for their shop conveniently.

Geri Hebberd, Senior Director of Retail Innovation at Asda, said: “We know how time pressed some of our customers are, so we always want to make things quicker and easier for them when they shop with us.”

“We are excited to be the first retailer in the UK to test this new technology and are looking forward to seeing what our customers think of the trial. The use of this software will enable colleagues to focus on serving customers and make sure they have an excellent experience whilst in store.”

Robin Tombs, chief exec of Yoti said: “Our age verification solutions are helping retailers like Asda meet the requirements of regulators worldwide and keep pace with consumer demands for fast and convenient services, while preserving people’s privacy.”