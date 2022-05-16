As Covid cases soar in North Korea to more than 1m, Kim Jong-Un tells people to ‘gargle salt water’ to treat it

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un

North Koreans are being told to ‘gargle salt water’ to treat coronavirus, as the regime struggles to deal with a worsening outbreak thought to be around 1m.

The communist single-party state, widely seen as one of the most reclusive and authoritarian in the world has mobilised its military to distribute military supplies to counter an ‘unknown fever..

Out of its population of 24m, 1.2m are reported to have it according to the Times.

Through state Its central Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), leader Kim Jong-Un has recommended people gargle salt-water to treat it.

According to the KCNA, Kim Jong-un called on the army to help with “immediately stabilising the supply of medicines in Pyongyang”.

KCNA said more than half-a-million people are receiving medical treatment, while South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk-yeol has offered assistance.