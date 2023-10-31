Appleby to again Master Mile rivals from across Seas

Master Of The Seas could give William Buick a third win in the Breeders’ Cup Mile

BRITAIN’S Flat racing season may be drawing to a close but there are still dazzling riches to be chased internationally, and this weekend brings the best horses from around the world together for the Breeders’ Cup.

Britain and Europe’s challengers will converge at Santa Anita, California, as they seek to beat the Americans in their own backyard.

There are plenty of stories to be followed and in Friday’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Sprint (9.00pm), I’ll be cheering on Big Evs for Mick Appleby and the team.

I’m biased, but both my head and heart agree that he has a huge chance, and while I’ll be hoping he wins, a price of 3/1 looks plenty short enough.

On the dirt, the Richard Mandella-trained Tamara looks a good thing in the Juvenile Fillies (9.40pm) if shorties are your thing.

In the Juvenile Fillies Turf (10.20pm), Simon & Ed Crisford’s raider Carla’s Way should be suited by the two-turn mile at Santa Anita, but she’s a best price of 7/2 and navigating a passage from a wide draw in stall nine looks tricky.

Instead, it might be worth taking a chance with the home team’s SHE FEELS PRETTY, who represents upwardly mobile trainer Cherie DeVaux and was a good winner in Grade One company at Woodbine on her last start.

She has to break from trap 11 but was held up when winning in Canada last time where she beat Godolphin’s Dazzling Star.

At around 7/1 with William Hill, she’s my idea of the value.

The Juvenile Turf (11.40pm) rounds off Friday’s action and is a race Aidan O’Brien has won five times in the past.

The master of Ballydoyle has the top two in the betting with River Tiber and Unquestionable, who have Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori aboard, but both have failed to win on their last two starts and they look vulnerable now stepping up to a mile for the first time.

Hill may have overreacted by pushing CARSON’S RUN out to 14/1 when he drew barrier 14 of 14.

Like She Feels Pretty, he was a late ‘closer’ when winning a Grade One in Canada last time, so he may not be inconvenienced by being dropped in at the back early on.

Saturday’s action builds to a crescendo and the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic (10.40pm), which will be a chance to see if Dubai World Cup hero Ushba Tesoro can give Japan a first win in the race.

For a bet, I’d rather look to the Fillies & Mares Sprint (7.50pm), which looks a duel between last year’s winner Goodnight Olive and SOCIETY.

Goodnight Olive is the obvious one at even-money, but Society has been so impressive in her two starts since May and gets the vote.

Charlie Appleby has won the last two renewals of the Breeders’ Cup Mile (8.30pm) and while the Saeed Bin Suroor-trained Mawj is Godolphin’s main hope, and must be respected, I have a feeling this race could set up perfectly for MASTER OF THE SEAS.

After a bad gate draw in 14, he has drifted from 4/1 out to 13/2, but that looks to be an overreaction as he’s another that likes to be held up.

The five-year-old has been largely campaigned in North America this season, winning at Woodbine and most recently finishing a nose second at Keeneland, and is capable of coming with a late dash under William Buick to give his trainer a third straight win in the race.

POINTERS

She Feels Pretty e/w 10.20pm Santa Anita (Fri)

Carson’s Run e/w 11.40pm Santa Anita (Fri)

Society e/w 7.50pm Santa Anita (Sat)

Master Of The Seas e/w 8.30pm Santa Anita (Sat)